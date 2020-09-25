Apple’s eighth generation iPad delivers huge performance boost

Apple this month introduced the eighth-generation iPad, featuring the powerful A12 Bionic chip that brings the Neural Engine to the entry-level iPad for the first time. Starting at just $329 ($299 at Amazon right now), the upgrade packs even more value into the most popular and affordable iPad, featuring a stunning 10.2-inch Retina display, advanced cameras, and great all-day battery life.

Ed Hardy for Cult of Mac:

The new iPad 8 is only a “speed bump” version of the seventh-generation model, but it certainly offers a noticeable increase in performance. Benchmarks show this recently released tablet is about twice as fast as its predecessor.

Now that this computer is in customers’ hands, we know that its A12 has six cores. And the maximum speed for these is 2.49 GHz. There’s 3 GB of RAM.

Compare that to the iPad 7, which has only four cores at 2.3 GHz, two for speed and two for power saving. There’s also 3 GB of RAM.

As a result, the iPad 8 pulls in much higher benchmark scores. The multi-core score on Geekbench 5 gets as high as 2945, according to Primate Labs. For comparison, the average score for the iPad 7 on this test 1373.