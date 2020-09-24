Apple releases iOS 14.0.1 with bug fixes

Apple today released iOS 14.0.1 which includes bug fixes for your iPhone.

• Fixes an issue that could cause default browser and mail settings to reset after restarting your iPhone

• Addresses an issue that could prevent camera previews from displaying on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

• Fixes an issue that could prevent your iPhone from connecting to Wi-Fi networks

• Resolves an issue that could prevent sending email with some mail providers

• Addresses an issue that could prevent images from appearing in the News widget

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

iOS 14.0.1 is available now via General > Software Update on your compatible iPhone or iPod touch.