Apple releases iOS 14.0.1 with bug fixes

Apple today released iOS 14.0.1 which includes bug fixes for your iPhone.
• Fixes an issue that could cause default browser and mail settings to reset after restarting your iPhone
• Addresses an issue that could prevent camera previews from displaying on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus
• Fixes an issue that could prevent your iPhone from connecting to Wi-Fi networks
• Resolves an issue that could prevent sending email with some mail providers
• Addresses an issue that could prevent images from appearing in the News widget
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
iOS 14.0.1 is available now via General > Software Update on your compatible iPhone or iPod touch.
2 Comments
I seriously wish Apple would release their software when it’s ready. It completely sucks to update all the iPhones, iPads, Watches and Macs of my family and my company. Dear Tim, I am still a fanboy. But … you know.
Well, they’ve tested the snot out of this, had a lengthy public beta where (presumably) a large number of users played with their phones and reported problems.
As a programmer, I must say it is virtually impossible – nay, impossible – to test all paths through all of the code in systems as large as this. And, sometimes, it’s not even the path – it’s the timing of the code being executed, what else is going on at the same time. These kinds of bugs are really, really hard to find and even harder to test.
I think they’re doing a pretty good job. Just compare this to Windows and you’ll see what I mean.