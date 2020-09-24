Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.7 and Final Cut Pro, iMovie, Motion, and Compressor updates

Apple today released macOS Catalina 10.15.7 alongside updates for Final Cut Pro, iMovie, Motion, and Compressor.
macOS Catalina 10.15.7:
• Resolves an issue where macOS would not automatically connect to Wi-Fi networks
• Fixes an issue that could prevent files syncing through iCloud Drive
• Addresses a graphic issue that may occur on iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020) with Radeon Pro 5700 XT.
Apple’s Final Cut Pro update:
• Fixes an issue in which XAVC media from the Sony PXW-FX9 camera is not recognized
• Fixes an issue where brightness levels shift when switching between Better Quality and Better Performance in the viewer
• Fixes an issue in which effect keyframes are not added correctly when using onscreen controls
• Improves stability when using the transform tool with multiple clips in the timeline
• Improves reliability when exporting an FCPXML that contains Compound clips
• Addresses an issue which could prevent sharing at certain resolutions
• Fixes an issue in which sharing a Compound or Multicam clip from the timeline was disabled
iMovie update:
• Fixes an issue that prevented the sharing of some projects in HD or 4K resolutions
• Improves stability when importing media.
MacDailyNews Take: Happy updating!