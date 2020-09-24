It’s only one Watch, but it’s still some useful data. 9to5Mac‘s Chance Miller has been monitoring the battery life of his new Apple Watch Series 6 with some interesting results.

Apple Watch Series 6 improves performance through redesigned hardware that packs even more features and power into the same impressively small design. Using a new dual-core processor based on A13 Bionic in iPhone 11, the upgraded S6 SiP runs up to 20 percent faster, allowing apps to also launch 20 percent faster, while maintaining the same all-day 18-hour battery life. Additionally, Apple Watch Series 6 features the U1 chip and Ultra Wideband antennas, which will enable short-range wireless location to support new experiences, such as next-generation digital car keys. Apple Watch Series 6 offers faster charging, completing a full charge in under 1.5 hours, and improved battery life for tracking certain workouts, such as indoor and outdoor runs.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

I’ve been monitoring my real-world Apple Watch Series 6 battery life since last week, including sleep tracking, workouts, and more. Here’s a two-day sample size of the results: • Friday night 10:00 p.m.: 93%, off the charger

• Saturday 6:30 a.m.: 83%, after sleep tracking

• Saturday 11 a.m.: 55%, after 100 minutes of workouts tracking

• Saturday 8 p.m.: 8%, on the charger Time between charges: 22 hours • Saturday 9:15 p.m.: 100%, off the charger

• Sunday 6:30 a.m.: 78%, after sleep tracking

• Sunday 12:00 p.m.: 48%, after 90 minutes of workouts tracking

• Sunday 8:00 p.m.: 10%, on the charger Time between charges: 23 hours • Sunday 8:58 p.m.: 87%, off the charger One of the most concerning factors to me is the inconsistency of sleep tracking’s impact on battery life. Some nights, it’s between 5% and 10%, while other nights it’s as high as 22%

MacDailyNews Take: Some nights are more restless than others and impact the battery life of Apple Watch Series 6?