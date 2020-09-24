It’s only one Watch, but it’s still some useful data. 9to5Mac‘s Chance Miller has been monitoring the battery life of his new Apple Watch Series 6 with some interesting results.
Apple Watch Series 6 improves performance through redesigned hardware that packs even more features and power into the same impressively small design. Using a new dual-core processor based on A13 Bionic in iPhone 11, the upgraded S6 SiP runs up to 20 percent faster, allowing apps to also launch 20 percent faster, while maintaining the same all-day 18-hour battery life. Additionally, Apple Watch Series 6 features the U1 chip and Ultra Wideband antennas, which will enable short-range wireless location to support new experiences, such as next-generation digital car keys. Apple Watch Series 6 offers faster charging, completing a full charge in under 1.5 hours, and improved battery life for tracking certain workouts, such as indoor and outdoor runs.
I’ve been monitoring my real-world Apple Watch Series 6 battery life since last week, including sleep tracking, workouts, and more. Here’s a two-day sample size of the results:
• Friday night 10:00 p.m.: 93%, off the charger
• Saturday 6:30 a.m.: 83%, after sleep tracking
• Saturday 11 a.m.: 55%, after 100 minutes of workouts tracking
• Saturday 8 p.m.: 8%, on the charger
Time between charges: 22 hours
• Saturday 9:15 p.m.: 100%, off the charger
• Sunday 6:30 a.m.: 78%, after sleep tracking
• Sunday 12:00 p.m.: 48%, after 90 minutes of workouts tracking
• Sunday 8:00 p.m.: 10%, on the charger
Time between charges: 23 hours
• Sunday 8:58 p.m.: 87%, off the charger
One of the most concerning factors to me is the inconsistency of sleep tracking’s impact on battery life. Some nights, it’s between 5% and 10%, while other nights it’s as high as 22%
MacDailyNews Take: Some nights are more restless than others and impact the battery life of Apple Watch Series 6?
I have the series 4 and ever since the update I get no more than 12 hours battery life. Anyone else have this problem? Please let me know.
Yes, watchOS7 ruined my S4 battery life. Never bothered troubleshooting now I’ve got an S6. Twitter users recommended backing up, erasing all contents and settings and going from there to fix.
Thanks Dan. I see there is a new update so I’ll try that first and go from there. Thanks again.
Battery life for the series 5 is atrocious, this looks pretty much the same. I’ll wait for series 7 to hopefully improve things. Not sure what the life on the se is, but before the se the best battery life by far is in the series 4.
I don’t know what you are talking about. Battery life for the 5 is great. After a full day the battery life will generally be around 40%.
My 6 is on ordered. I will be using this as my day watch and use the 5 for sleep tracking.
Series 6 battery life is great over here. I charge it to 100% before sleeping. When I go to charge it the next night it still has over 50% charge remaining.
Could it be the case that certain apps installed are draining the battery faster? Is there a way to check such a thing? Can certain features be turned off to slightly improve battery life? There are probably many articles about improving AppleWatch battery life if you do an internet search.