Unbox Therapy’s Lewis Hilsenteger has gotten his hands on an official Apple Reusable Face Mask for the company’s retail employees to use amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lewis Hilsenteger via YouTube:

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, Apple’s mask is better; after all, it’s not hard to improve upon your average face mask; they’re garbage design.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “TJ” for the heads up.]