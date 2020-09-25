Customize your iPhone’s Home screen with Launch Center Pro

Launch Center Pro, an iOS utility app, aims to take advantage of the recent trend toward iPhone Home screen customization with a set of over 7,000 glyphs and emoji that can be used to create custom icons for use with Apple’s Shortcuts app.

Sarah Perez for TechCrunch:

In addition, the app offers over 13 icon background styles with 15 colors each, along with other tools to build a customized experience like glyph styling and badges, for example. In total, it has the capability of producing 13 trillion possible icons using its built-in tools — and even more if you choose to use your own photos when creating your icons.

iPhone home screen customization never really took off until this month, thanks to the launch of iOS 14. With the OS update, developers have finally been able to ship widgets of different sizes alongside their apps to offer a more engaging experience directly on users’ home screens.

The app offers simple tools that let you build your own icons without needing to be a design expert. Instead, you simply pick the icon shape, the color and the glyph, then optionally add a frame or badge. Apple’s Shortcuts app offers a similar set of tools, but with far fewer options.