Apple’s App Store temporarily waives 30% fee for paid Facebook events

Apple decided on Friday to waive its usual 30% App Store fee for Facebook events until the end of the year.
Last month, Facebook launched a new feature letting small businesses charge users for online Facebook events, but publicly criticized Apple for continuing to take a 30% cut from in-app purchases, which Facebook said would result in small businesses only getting 70% of event profits.
Adding to the conflict, Apple then rejected an app update from Facebook attempting to notify iPhone users about Apple’s 30% cut inside the Facebook app, Reuters reported.
But on Friday, both companies appeared to reach a compromise: Apple won’t take a cut of Facebook event transactions until the end of the year… Apple said it gave Facebook a reprieve because small businesses need time to adjust to holding online events during the pandemic.
MacDailyNews Take: Waiving the App Store fee through the end of the year is very generous of Apple as, despite what some delusional companies seem to believe, the App Store doesn’t just magically operate for free.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
7 Comments
Stupid Apple it will never end, sometimes you have to say no like saying no to Flash on the iPhone.
I agree Danox, this is the wrong precedent to set, whoever within Apple gave Tim that advice is a corporate mole. Very unjobsonian.
Apple should have no say in the matter. None.
But why Facebook? Already they are inequitable.
Now Epic will whine for a variance too.
The situation seems to be a bit different here since it’s not FB that’s charging the ‘consumer’ (Event provider) as would be should it be a ‘normal’ in-app purchase. In this case, like Apple, FB is the ‘merchant’ meaning if Apple does charge the 30% it’s actually charging the consumer not the App provider FB which appears to be taking no cut. If FB had taken a cut I would agree that Apple could have 30% of that.
I hate to see Apple getting biatch-slapped by Facebook because Facebook can get away with all sorts of privacy- and security-breach shenanigans and is never punished. The Feds have no control over Facebook because Mark Zuckerberg is smarter than most of those people. Zuckerberg is so wealthy, I’m sure he strikes fear into any group of people going after him. Anyway, since people love Facebook, so I suppose as long as the masses are happy, Facebook will do whatever it pleases. No one fears Apple because it seems to be a pacifist type of company. It seems as though a lot of people are trying to tear down Apple’s walled garden. That’s a shame when a company can’t protect a secure platform.
Zuckerberg touts FB’s security but it’s the kind where all comments and images are secured within FB so that he gets it all and sells you as a product to advertisers and people fall for this bullcaca as if it’s the same high level of security as Apple that does NOT sell you as a product.