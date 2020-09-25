Apple’s App Store temporarily waives 30% fee for paid Facebook events

Apple decided on Friday to waive its usual 30% App Store fee for Facebook events until the end of the year.

Salvador Rodriguez for CNBC:

Last month, Facebook launched a new feature letting small businesses charge users for online Facebook events, but publicly criticized Apple for continuing to take a 30% cut from in-app purchases, which Facebook said would result in small businesses only getting 70% of event profits. Adding to the conflict, Apple then rejected an app update from Facebook attempting to notify iPhone users about Apple’s 30% cut inside the Facebook app, Reuters reported. But on Friday, both companies appeared to reach a compromise: Apple won’t take a cut of Facebook event transactions until the end of the year… Apple said it gave Facebook a reprieve because small businesses need time to adjust to holding online events during the pandemic.

MacDailyNews Take: Waiving the App Store fee through the end of the year is very generous of Apple as, despite what some delusional companies seem to believe, the App Store doesn’t just magically operate for free.

