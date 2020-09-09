Apple designs custom Apple Face Mask and Apple ClearMask for employees

Apple has developed two types of masks – called the Apple Face Mask and Apple ClearMask – that the company is beginning to distribute to corporate and retail employees to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, an Apple employee sent MacRumors an image of the Apple Face Mask:

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Apple told staff members that the masks were developed by the Engineering and Industrial Design teams, the same groups that work on devices such as the iPhone and iPad. The Apple Face Mask is made up of three layers to filter incoming and outgoing particles. It can be washed and reused as many as five times, the company told employees. In typical Apple style, the mask looks unique with large coverings on the top and bottom for the wearer’s nose and chin. It also has adjustable strings to fit around a person’s ears. Apple told staff that the masks were designed and manufactured completely by Apple. The company, which confirmed the news, said it conducted careful research and testing to find the right materials to filter the air properly while not disrupting the supply of medical personal protective equipment. The other model, the ClearMask, is the first FDA-cleared surgical mask that is completely transparent, Apple told employees.

MacDailyNews Take: We wonder if the Apple ClearMask will allow Face ID to work?

As for the Apple Face Mask (pictured above), we vehemently dislike masks with ear loops. In fact, when we’re faced with ear loop masks, we always use an ear mask extension strap to eliminate the ear pain they usually cause.