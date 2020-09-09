Apple releases eighth betas of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, watchOS 7

Apple has released the company’s eighth round of developer betas, making available new beta builds of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7 for developers to download.

Each operating system beta can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center by those taking part in the testing program, along with the option to perform an over-the-air software update for devices already enrolled into the scheme. A public beta typically follows shortly.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Round eight takes over from the seventh round, which commenced on September 1, which itself followed the sixth on August 25. Previous rounds commenced on August 18, August 4, July 22, July 7, and June 22. While most of the betas are on the eighth round, macOS is still on its sixth build. With the expected launch of the operating systems in tandem with new products like the “iPhone 12,” the betas may become more frequent, and may not include all operating systems with each round.

MacDailyNews Take: Mmm, beer… uh, we mean betas.