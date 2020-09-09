Ahead of Apple AirTags, Tile launches new ‘Premium Protect’ plan

Ahead of Apple’s expected AirTags ramp up later this year, Tile is planning to launch a new “Premium Protect” service that will provide up to $1,000 to reimburse customers who subscribe for their lost items.

Tile already has a premium plan that provides Smart Alerts when an item is left behind, free replacement batteries each year, and 30-day location history, but the $30 subscription service (per year) does not include item reimbursement. As highlighted by Engadget, the Premium Protect service will cost $100 a year and will offer all of the same features as the premium service, but with the promise of up to $1,000 if Tile can’t help users locate a lost item within seven days. Using the feature will require users to sign up, register the associated tile, and take a photo of the item that it is attached to. Tile says that Premium Protect is considered a service warranty on the Tile network rather than an insurance policy on the item.

MacDailyNews Take: It really doesn’t matter how nervous Tile gets (very, it seems) or what Tile does, they’re about to be made obsolete by Apple’s AirTags which will be better in every way, appealing strongly to Apple product users who, as we’ve seen with the Fortnite revenue numbers on iOS vs. Android*, are really the only tech users who have disposable income and the proven will to spend it. Apple has cornered the market on quality customers and left the dreck for the wannabes to scrape from the bottom of the barrel.

*Fortnite players have spent $1.2 billion through Apple’s App Store on in-game purchases vs. $9.7 million though Google Play, according to mobile-app market data firm Sensor Tower. That generated revenue of $354 million for Apple and $3 million for Google. In short, Android is a bastion for cheapskates, freetards, and the morbidly ignorant. It’s no wonder why developers not named Google port their wares from iOS to Android as sloppy afterthoughts.