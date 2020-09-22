Patricia Arquette to star in Apple TV+ comedy series ‘High Desert,’ produced by Ben Stiller

“Escape at Dannemora” collaborators Patricia Arquette and Ben Stiller are reteaming on a half-hour comedy for Apple TV+ starring Arquette and directed by and exec produced by Stiller called “High Desert.”

Peter White for Deadline:

Apple TV+ has ordered “High Desert,” created and written by Nancy Fichman (“Nurse Jackie”), Katie Ford (“Miss Congeniality”) and Jennifer Hoppe (“Grace and Frankie”). The series follows Peggy, played by Arquette, a former addict, who decides to make a new start after the death of her mother with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.

Joe Otterson for Variety:

This marks the second Apple series on which Arquette and Stiller will work together. It was previously announced that Arquette would star in and executive produce the Apple drama series “Severance,” which Stiller will direct and executive produce. The pair previously worked together on the critically-acclaimed Showtime limited series “Escape at Dannemora,” for which Arquette earned a Golden Globe Award as well as an Emmy nomination. Stiller was also nominated for the Emmy for best director for a limited series.

