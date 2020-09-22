Patricia Arquette to star in Apple TV+ comedy series ‘High Desert,’ produced by Ben Stiller

“Escape at Dannemora” collaborators Patricia Arquette and Ben Stiller are reteaming on a half-hour comedy for Apple TV+ starring Arquette and directed by and exec produced by Stiller called “High Desert.”
Apple TV+ has ordered “High Desert,” created and written by Nancy Fichman (“Nurse Jackie”), Katie Ford (“Miss Congeniality”) and Jennifer Hoppe (“Grace and Frankie”).
The series follows Peggy, played by Arquette, a former addict, who decides to make a new start after the death of her mother with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.
This marks the second Apple series on which Arquette and Stiller will work together. It was previously announced that Arquette would star in and executive produce the Apple drama series “Severance,” which Stiller will direct and executive produce.
The pair previously worked together on the critically-acclaimed Showtime limited series “Escape at Dannemora,” for which Arquette earned a Golden Globe Award as well as an Emmy nomination. Stiller was also nominated for the Emmy for best director for a limited series.
MacDailyNews Take: The quality content keeps rolling in, this time from stars Patricia Arquette and Ben Stiller, with each new addition neatly helping to erase the Apple TV+ content issue.
3 Comments
What does it say when broadcast outlets provide more escapist shows like police procedurals and comedies while providing no solutions except middling ones on BP PBS? It says that folks want to be led by the nose, allowing a few at the top to make decisions for them. That’s not democracy; It’s dictatorship. People need to become actively involved in governance but only money talks in Capitalism so normal folks who are poor have a hard time influencing how they are governed. This is the meaning of the rise of BLM, AntiFa, White militia groups, and the newly formed Black, 2nd Amendment, open carry group known as the “Not F***ing Around Coalition (NFAC) who spoke out against the granite sculpture that showed General Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis, and General Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson.” All of these have had enough. But Capitalism is prepared with a militarized police force and draconian laws like the Orwellian-named US Patriot Act to destroy them just like it destroyed the Black Panther Party for feeding people thus robbing established Capitalist restaurants of potential customers and for its not-yet-illegal open carry. Outraged White Soccer Moms got White Reagan to sign a racist law prohibiting anyone, but we know it targeted the BPP, to open carry in California. And what about the innocent guy at Ruby Ridge I read about? The message is “Do not deviate; Do not isolate and do not get involved in our politics. You must conform to our established dictates. Be happy. Be best. Just say no to drugs.”
So, I think, that’s what the Capitalist dukes who lead corporation are feeding people, more entertainment, just as Roman caesars entertained the populace with gladiatorial butchery to divert their attention away from their near-starvation misery.
And the second-best choice to Capitalism?
Good luck answering THAT one…
Better off…