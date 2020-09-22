Apple updates Pages, Numbers, and Keynote for iOS 14, iPadOS 14

Apple today updated the company’s suite of iWork apps: Pages, Numbers, and Keynote. The apps are now available via Apple’s App Store.

Pages 10.2:

• Use Scribble to write by hand with Apple Pencil, and your words will automatically convert to text. Requires iPadOS 14.

• Select from new report templates to help you get started.

• Enhance your documents with a variety of new, editable shapes.

• Easily find pictures and videos using new zoom and search capabilities in the redesigned image picker. Requires iOS 14 or iPadOS 14.

Numbers 10.2:

• Use Scribble to write by hand with Apple Pencil, and your words will automatically convert to text. Requires iPadOS 14.

• Forms are now easier to create and customize. Add a form to any table or use the new Basic Form template.

• Improved performance when working with large tables.

• Easily find pictures and videos using new zoom and search capabilities in the redesigned image picker. Requires iOS 14 or iPadOS 14.

• Enhance your spreadsheets with a variety of new, editable shapes.

Keynote 10.2:

• Use Scribble to write by hand with Apple Pencil, and your words will automatically convert to text. Requires iPadOS 14.

• Use the new Outline View to focus on the structure and flow of your content without other distractions.

• Play YouTube and Vimeo videos right in your presentations.*

• Movie export now supports a wide selection of formats and frame rates.

• Hold the option key while dragging an object to duplicate it.

• Easily find pictures and videos using new zoom and search capabilities in the redesigned image picker. Requires iOS 14 or iPadOS 14.

• Enhance your presentations with a variety of new, editable shapes.