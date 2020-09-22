Apple updates Pages, Numbers, and Keynote for iOS 14, iPadOS 14

Apple today updated the company’s suite of iWork apps: Pages, Numbers, and Keynote. The apps are now available via Apple’s App Store.
• Use Scribble to write by hand with Apple Pencil, and your words will automatically convert to text. Requires iPadOS 14.
• Select from new report templates to help you get started.
• Enhance your documents with a variety of new, editable shapes.
• Easily find pictures and videos using new zoom and search capabilities in the redesigned image picker. Requires iOS 14 or iPadOS 14.
• Forms are now easier to create and customize. Add a form to any table or use the new Basic Form template.
• Improved performance when working with large tables.
• Enhance your spreadsheets with a variety of new, editable shapes.
• Use the new Outline View to focus on the structure and flow of your content without other distractions.
• Play YouTube and Vimeo videos right in your presentations.*
• Movie export now supports a wide selection of formats and frame rates.
• Hold the option key while dragging an object to duplicate it.
• Enhance your presentations with a variety of new, editable shapes.
- May not be available in all regions.
2 Comments
and for macOS
Man, I hate that I have to pay for these updates.