Amazon offers first deals on Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE

You can save a few bucks on select new Apple Watch Series 6 or Apple Watch SE when buying thanks to some new deals on Amazon.

The new (PRODUCT)RED Apple Watch Series 6 with exclusive matching Solo Loop.
The new (PRODUCT)RED Apple Watch Series 6 with exclusive matching Solo Loop.

Select New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) models are going for as low as $384.99, a $15 savings.

Select New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) models are going for as low as $484.99 , a $15 savings.

Select New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) models are going for as low as $414.99, a $15 savings.

Select New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) models are going for as low as $514.99, a $15 savings.

Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch SE

Select New Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) models are going for as low as $319.99, a $15 savings.

MacDailyNews Take: Amazon pricing changes frequently, so check out your particular model, size, case material, color, etc. to see if there are any early deals on Apple Watch Series 6 or Apple Watch SE here.

