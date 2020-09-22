Apple releases macOS Big Sur beta 8 to developers

Apple today released the eighth beta developer of macOS Big Sur, which is expected to be available to the public sometime later this year.

Filipe Espósito for MacRumors:

This follows the release of the seventh beta last Thursday, which suggests that Apple is pushing the development process to launch the first public version of macOS Big Sur in the coming weeks. macOS Big Sur brings a redesigned user interface to the Mac, as well as a new Messages app with screen effects, Control Center, new widgets, and much more. Today’s build number is 20A5374i, while the previous build is 20A5374g.

MacDailyNews Take: More testing of macOS Big Sur, is required before public release, so have at it, devs! Most observers, including us, expect the public release of macOS Big Sur to take place in the second half of October, coinciding with a new Apple silicon-powered Mac release.