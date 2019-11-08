Adam Scott to star in Ben Stiller thriller for Apple TV+

Severance is the latest series to land at Apple’s newly-launched Apple TV+ streaming service from Endeavor Content.

Lesley Goldberg for The Hollywood Reporter:

Add Adam Scott and Ben Stiller as the latest high-profile names to head to Apple TV+.

Scott has been tapped to star in the straight-to-series, 10-episode drama Severance, which is exec produced and directed by DGA winner Stiller (Escape at Dannemora).

Severance is a workplace thriller that is set at Lumen Industries, a company looking to take work-life balance to a new level. Scott will star as Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together.

Severance, which has been in the works for months, hails from Endeavor Content, the combined financing and sales efforts of WME and IMG. Endeavor Content also produces Apple TV+’s recently renewed Jason Momoa drama See and its upcoming Truth Be Told.