Free Roku app on Apple Watch is now available

The Roku app is now available on right on your wrist. Starting today, the free Roku app is available on Apple Watch. To access the new functionality, simply update the Roku mobile app to version 6.1.3 via your iPhone, and the app will appear on Apple Watch.

The Roku app on Apple Watch features:

• Remote: Control your Roku device directly from Apple Watch. It’s the same easy to use remote from the mobile app – just sized for your wrist!

• Launch channels: Quickly launch channels on your TV with one tap of the watch screen. Channels are listed in order of most recently launched for your convenience.

• Voice Search: Simply tap the voice icon in the app and say commands like “Launch Hulu,” “search for comedies,” “switch to HDMI 1” for your Roku TV, and much more. Available on select Roku devices and Roku TV models.

• Remote finder: Lost your remote again? Use the Roku app for Apple Watch to signal your Roku remote and it will play an audible chime so you can find it in the couch cushions. Available on the Roku Ultra and select Roku TV models.

MacDailyNews Note: The direct link to the Roku app on Apple’s App Store is here.