Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose 0.71, or 0.27%, to close at $260.14, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $260.44.

Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.176 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.176T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.113T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $904.057B

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $877.358B

5. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $547.014B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Facebook (FB) – $535.367B

• Walmart (WMT) – $347.408B

• Intel (INTC) – $253.211B

• Disney (DIS) – $248.518B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $208.448B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $146.624B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $125.918B

• IBM (IBM) – $122.067B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $81.348B

• Sony (SNE) – $73.422B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $40.402B

• Dell (DELL) – $39.699B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $31.450B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $24.812B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $22.293B

• Nokia (NOK) – $20.166B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.998B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.606B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.758B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $62.808M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: Warp Speed, Mr.Sulu!