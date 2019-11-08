Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose 0.71, or 0.27%, to close at $260.14, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple reached a new all-time intraday high of $260.44.
Apple’s 52-week low, set on January 3, 2019, was $142.00.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.176 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.176T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.113T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $904.057B
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $877.358B
5. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $547.014B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Facebook (FB) – $535.367B
• Walmart (WMT) – $347.408B
• Intel (INTC) – $253.211B
• Disney (DIS) – $248.518B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $208.448B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $146.624B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $125.918B
• IBM (IBM) – $122.067B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $81.348B
• Sony (SNE) – $73.422B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $40.402B
• Dell (DELL) – $39.699B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $31.450B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $24.812B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $22.293B
• Nokia (NOK) – $20.166B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.998B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.606B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.758B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $62.808M
AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.
MacDailyNews Take: Warp Speed, Mr.Sulu!
3 Comments
Keep that headline coming…
Oh, noes! Too good to last… This is very similar to late August 2018 when everything seemed to be going so smoothly for Apple… then…
Mac – so you have no skin in the Apple game?
So sad….