New ‘Dictation’ app offers very accurate live audio transcription on the iPhone

Marty Edwards for Appel World Today:

Dictation by Blueshift has been released on the Apple App Store. The developer was kind enough to give me a prerelease version to test. Voice dictation has always been one of the most valuable features of the iPhone. Dictation is much more than a recording app. As you record, it transcribes in real time…

Dictation offered the best live audio transcription I’ve ever seen on a smartphone. Google recently released the app Record for their Pixel line, which also does live transcribing, but I found Dictation on the iPhone to be far more accurate…

One of the strengths of Dictation is that it can import audio files to transcribe. One of the great features is that all transcription is done on the device. Dictation leverages the power of Apple’s A series chips. You do not need an Internet connection.