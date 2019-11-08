Apple is still a growth company

Mark Hibben for Seeking Alpha:
Following Apple’s (AAPL) fiscal Q4 earnings report, the stock has risen by about 6.6%, prompting many in the tech business media to ask whether the rise is justified. Some have even offered bearish assessments that Apple has ceased to be a growth company. My view is the diametrical opposite. Not only is Apple still a growth company, but it remains significantly undervalued.
MacDailyNews Take: Amen, brother! Hallelujah!
A favorite pastime of Apple bears has been to cite such setbacks as proof of permanent decline. This has been going on almost since the founding of the company. One wonders why the bears still regard such arguments as persuasive.
Another misconception I frequently encounter among the bears is that “Apple is just a consumer goods company.” …I’ll be blunt. Consumer goods are things like toothpaste and dish washing liquid. To call Apple a consumer goods company is to completely ignore the fact that Apple is one of the most successful fabless semiconductor companies on the planet.
Apple is best situated to continue to innovate in products and services compared to peers such as Google and Microsoft. Apple has mastered a level of hardware/software integration that its competitors can only aspire to. I’m confident that Apple will continue to innovate new products and services that will drive continued growth for many years.
MacDailyNews Take: Spot on, accordingly we’ll drink to that!
Interns: TTK, please!
Cheers, everyone!
3 Comments
I could have sworn Apple is considered a zero-growth company according to many articles on the internet. Those articles mainly focus on declining iPhone sales and nothing else because Apple is still being called “The iPhone Company.” Anyway, I think Wall Street considers even single-digit growth as zero-growth when it comes to Apple.
AAPL is the Rodney Dangerfield of Wall Street analysis.
I’m not sure what a growth company means to one analyst or another, but here is a look at AAPL’s closing share price on the first trading day of the year for the past five years:
Date Close Y/Y %
1/2/19 $157.92 -8.32%
1/2/18 $172.26 48.31%
1/3/17 $116.15 10.25%
1/4/16 $105.35 -3.64%
1/2/15 $109.33 38.36%
5-Yr Average 18.81%
5-Yr Median 10.25%
You’ll notice a couple of minor dips, last year’s being the scariest (but a great time to buy in while the stock was “on sale”), but even with those dips, that’s an average return of nearly 19%. A consistent 18% return will double your money in less than 5 years (or double your debt if that’s your credit card rate). A 10% return will double your money in the 7-8 year range. Today’s closing price (compare with 1/2/19 above) is $260.14, up over $100 a share or 64.73%. If that’s not a growth company, can someone please enlighten me as to what is?