Existing U.S. antitrust laws can address Big Tech monopolies, DOJ antitrust chief says

Reuters:

The U.S. Justice Department antitrust chief said on Friday that existent U.S. antitrust laws are “flexible enough” to address harm caused by technology companies, in the face of growing criticism that such laws cannot tackle tech monopolies. Makan Delrahim spoke at an antitrust conference at Harvard Law School hosted by the Computer & Communications Industry Association, which counts companies like Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet’s Google as members. Delrahim also warned tech companies that collecting vast troves of consumer data could create competition concerns in the eyes of regulators. He did not name any company specifically.

MacDailyNews Take: Well, he certainly wouldn’t name Apple as per “collecting vast troves of consumer data.” Facebook and Google are entirely different stories, of course.

The real problems where too much power is concentrated and the potential for abuse of their market power is greatest is clearly Google and Facebook, not Apple.

Since Apple does not have a monopoly in any market in which they participate, there is no legal basis for action against Apple Inc. You cannot abuse a monopoly when you do not have a monopoly to begin with. Being the best is not a crime.

Worldwide smartphone OS market share, October 2019:

• Android: 76.67%

• iOS: 22.09%