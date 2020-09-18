Apple’s new iPad Air 4 will cannibalize the 11-inch iPad Pro

Apple on Tuesday introduced an all-new iPad Air — the most powerful, versatile, and colorful ever. Now available in five gorgeous finishes, iPad Air features an all-screen design with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, camera and audio upgrades, a new integrated Touch ID sensor in the top button, and the powerful A14 Bionic for a massive boost in performance, making this by far the most powerful and capable iPad Air ever made. The new iPad Air will be available starting next month.
Earlier this week, Apple showed off the new iPad Air 4 at its virtual product event, and the tablet is sure to eat into iPad Pro sales.
Is the 11-inch iPad Pro worth $200 more? The differences between the iPad Air 4 and the 11-inch iPad Pro are negligible. The iPad Air 4’s display is 0.1 inch larger, the camera system is less advanced and lacks lidar, there’s no ProMotion technology for 120 Hz refresh rates, and there is no TrueDepth camera for Face ID. Are those features worth the $200 difference in price?
Additionally, the iPad Air 4 has Apple’s latest and greatest silicon, the A14 Bionic chip that will very likely power the next iPhone, as well as the first Arm-based Mac that’s due out this year. The iPad Pro released earlier this year is powered by an A12Z Bionic chip, which is just the same chip from 2018 but with a dormant GPU core activated. The A14 is arguably two years ahead of the higher-end model’s processor.
It’s more important for Apple to grow the iPad installed base — Cook disclosed this week that 53% of iPad buyers are new to the tablet — and monetize those users for the long haul with services.
MacDailyNews Take: It doesn’t matter as long as they’re buying an iPad and that iPad is capable of delivering subscription services, optimally, Apple One Premier.
If you don’t cannibalize yourself, someone else will. — Steve Jobs
Relax everyone, this simply means that the new iPad Pro will be even more jaw dropping powerful and faster, I’d be surprised if it doesn’t get another bump in performance before the end of the year. And if the 11 in gets eaten by it’s younger sibling, so be it.
Or, it’s going away. Hard to say unless we know the sales numbers for all models…I’ve got an 2020 iPad Pro 12.9″ and most folks I know with Pro models own the larger of the two. Just a guess. Likely wrong like most 🙂
And other non-necessary features
Monetize me Jimmy…!
I’m getting a bit uncomfortable about Apple talking about services over and over again. It’s fine as a add on BUT…
If it gets to the point we’re it becomes Microsoft…we’re I have to pay a monthly fee for features like Video play back…I’ll be willing to move platforms
You are 1000% right services is ok but it will never be as profitable as hardware/OS combo which sets Apple apart from the tech rabble.
Agreed if Apple really cared about it’s called customers it would’ve offered numerous options by which a user could pick and choose which services they wanted they’re pushing right to Apple one which is a waste not impressed with Tim Cook‘s Apple these days. Just money grubbers