Apple goes all in on subscriptions with Apple One bundle and Fitness+

Apple is going all in on subscription services. On Tuesday, the company announced a new fitness subscription platform called Apple Fitness+ that works via its Apple Watch and a new subscription bundle system that seeks to simplify the myriad offerings.

Ethan Wolff-Mann for Yahoo Finance:

Using metrics like heart rate from the Apple Watch, Apple Fitness allows a user to access a workout class no matter where they are and on any Apple device. Though Apple didn’t reference the coronavirus pandemic that closed gyms across the country, the company likely sees an opportunity to gain market share without that type of competition. The service will cost $9.99/mo.

If you’re deep into the company’s ecosystem, Apple wants you to try its bundle Apple One, which comes in three tiers.

The premium tier costs $29.95/mo and includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage. The individual and family tiers have the music, TV, arcade, and cloud services for one or to share.

The subscription model may seem like a departure from the hardware-centric business model, but Apple does keep its devices front and center, as the Apple Watch’s role in its fitness app illustrates. But even if this isn’t something anyone asked for, Apple seems confident that it can create a new category to lead.