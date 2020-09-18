President Trump to block U.S. downloads of TikTok, WeChat on Sunday

In a move that will protect Americans from downloading Chinese-owned platforms over concerns they pose a national security threat, the Trump administration will ban WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok from U.S. app stores starting Sunday night.
Current TikTok users will see little change on Sunday and U.S. Commerce Department officials said they will not bar additional technical transactions for TikTok until Nov. 12, which gives the company time to see if owner ByteDance can clinch an agreement over the fate of its U.S. operations.
“The basic TikTok will stay intact until Nov. 12,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Fox Business Network on Friday.
ByteDance has been in talks with Oracle Corp and others to create a new company, TikTok Global, that aims to address U.S. concerns about the security of its users’ data. ByteDance still needs Trump’s approval to stave off a U.S. ban.
The Commerce Department order bars Apple Inc’s app store, Alphabet Inc’s Google Play and others from offering the apps on any platform “that can be reached from within the United States,” a senior Commerce official told Reuters. The department said the actions will “protect users in the U.S. by eliminating access to these applications and significantly reducing their functionality.”
The order will not bar transactions with WeChat-owner Tencent Holdings’ other businesses, including its online gaming operations, and will not prohibit Apple, Google or others from offering TikTok or WeChat apps anywhere outside the United States.
MacDailyNews Note: President Trump on August 6th gave the U.S. Commerce Department 45 days to determine what transactions to block from the TikTok and WeChat apps he deemed pose a national security threat. That deadline expires on Sunday.
14 Comments
The POTUS should prohibit the existence of certain institutions like CIA, NSA,etc. to make the world a safer place.
Which is why the ability to sideload is so important.
This is government cesorship. The real question is whether it’s legal and justified.
This is significantly less restrictive than the ban that was originally announced, which would have made it illegal for Apple or any “US person,” including foreign branches of a US company, from doing any business with WeChat or TikTok anywhere in the world.
It will still be a major problem for Americans who want to visit or do business in China. If you buy a new iPhone or restore an old one from backups (whether.iCloud or iTunes), the apps are actually restored from the App Store, which will not have those two apps for US customers after Sunday.
It is almost impossible to function in China without WeChat, since many shops and restaurants do not accept cash or credit cards. Affected persons will have to buy a new non-Apple phone to use in addition to, or instead of, their iPhone.
Oracle you didn’t write that check yet?
Can you hear it? It’s the sound of the 1st amendment being flushed down the toilet. All because of KIDS ruining the Infant’s party in Tulsa.
Does the president even have the authority to issue, or more importantly enforce, such a proclamation?
It’s fuzzy here, but I suspect the courts will get involved by the end of the day to stop this crap.
Even if Oracle buy US TikTok they will not have access to the source code. Sure the servers may be relocated to the US but what’s to stop the app from transmitting data to a second server without anyone’s knowledge?
If China is really using these apps to spy (which I highly doubt) then the only way to block that is to ban the apps completely. I wonder what the Supreme Court would make of that.