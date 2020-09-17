Patent troll tries to block sales of Apple Watch

Apple has been sued by an Irish company based out of Dublin, Solas OLED Ltd., claiming patent infringement in the Apple Watch over an overly broad patent that appears to describe a general method of controlling an OLED panel.

Apple on Tuesday unveiled the Apple Watch Series 6 with a revolutionary Blood Oxygen feature that offers users even more insight into their overall wellness. Apple Watch Series 6 delivers many notable hardware improvements, including a faster S6 System in Package (SiP) and next-generation always-on altimeter.

Jack Purcher for Patently Apple:

The company, that only has 5 shareholders, appears to be nothing more than a patent troll. They’re on record having sued Google, LG and Samsung. They’re now suing Apple with patent 7,868,880 that they “acquired” from Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, JP) solely for the purpose of suing tech companies with deep pockets. The company claims that Apple Watch 3, Apple Watch 4, and Apple Watch 5 directly infringe, literally and/or under the doctrine of equivalents, at least claims 2-40 of the ’880 Patent. For the record, Apple, Google, Intel and Cisco filed a complaint in a California Court against the Director of the U.S. Patent Office earlier this month for allowing patent trolls to bring cases based on invalid claims to court which is costing big technology companies billions every year.

MacDailyNews Take: Even the luck of the Irish won’t help this patent troll.