Apple, stocks fall despite better-than-expected U.S. weekly jobless claims

Stock futures continued lower early Thursday as profiut-taking continued, despite a better-than-forecast weekly jobless claims report. Several biotechs gained ground, with Sorrento Therapeutics soaring on an FDA Covid test approval, and Moderna aiming to extend its rally after a COVID-19 vaccine update. So, far, Apple has taken the biggest early bite out of the Dow today.
Alan R. Elliott for Investor’s Business Daily:
Apple, Microsoft, and Salesforce.com all posted early declines of more than 2% on the Dow Jones today.
Apple shares managed a 0.2% gain for the week through Wednesday, despite positive reviews from analysts following Tuesday’s launch of the company’s new smartwatches and tablets.
Wednesday’s no-surprise Fed announcement and press conference marked a profit-taking juncture for the market, with the Nasdaq leading a serious downshift late in the day.
Weekly jobless claims eased to 860,000 in the week ended Sept. 12, the Labor Department, reported. That was below the prior week’s 884,00 claims and well below consensus views for an uptick to 893,000. Almost 1 million fewer Americans filed continuing claims, leaving the total number of Americans on state benefit rolls at 12.6 million, for the week ended Sept. 5.
MacDailyNews Take: The world – and Apple investors – await Apple’s iPhone 12 event.
19 Comments
Added to my long position. Thank you 🙂
Better-than-expected U.S. weekly jobless claims. Again.
You’re welcome (even if you’re too stupid to have voted for President Trump the first time).
197,000 Americans have died of COVID-19. Why is this man smiling?
He’s a clueless Trumpet…
That all you’ve got? SAD.
If you look at the data, now that papers have come out literally two days ago, the fact that we shut down when we did and the rest of the world did, has saved hundreds of millions of infections and millions of lives. — Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
Trump is smiling because he saved millions of lives.
The Imperial College model that warned of 2.2 million U.S. deaths with no interventions also predicted 1.2 million deaths even with “the most effective mitigation strategy.”
By the way, the Imperial College recommendations for “most effective mitigation” focused on social distancing for those over 70 and isolation of only those infected and their contacts, rather than destroying jobs, closing all restaurants and beaches, etc..
We “shut down when we did” because both Democratic and Republican governors and mayors did it over the President’s strong objections. He doesn’t get to take credit for it.
He can’t even blame having been provided bad information by China, WHO, and the US Deep State. Bob Woodward has recordings of on-the-record interviews with the President from early February that show he understood the severity of the crisis some weeks earlier than that. Yet he has continued to minimize the threat and fight against the measures to control it right down into mid-September.
People relied on the President and he misled them into killing themselves and their loved ones through defiance of the administration’s own public health guidelines.
“he misled them into killing themselves….”
You’re something else.
Maybe it’s a stock photo from before Covid.
But that doesn’t really matter to you…regardless.
Donald Trump: If I Could Do COVID All Over Again, I’d Still Let 196,000 People Die
This guy sucks!
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2020/09/donald-trump-covid-19-no-regrets
One more time, for the truly obtuse:
If you look at the data, now that papers have come out literally two days ago, the fact that we shut down when we did and the rest of the world did, has saved hundreds of millions of infections and millions of lives. — Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
President Trump saved millions of lives.
The Imperial College model that warned of 2.2 million U.S. deaths with no interventions also predicted 1.2 million deaths even with “the most effective mitigation strategy.”
By the way, the Imperial College recommendations for “most effective mitigation” focused on social distancing for those over 70 and isolation of only those infected and their contacts, rather than destroying jobs, closing all restaurants and beaches, etc..
Besides, as the President has pointed out, the US numbers would be a lot better if we only counted dead Republicans. People who have a Governor or mayor who is a Democrat shouldn’t count. If we only counted “his” people, the US would fall from first to second place, behind Brazil. On top of his remarkable failure to show any regret at almost 200,000 American deaths, he also fails to show any understanding that he was elected the President of ALL Americans, not just the minority that voted for him.
How truly stupid is donald trump?
I think the title of this article should tell you.
Trump Blames Biden, Who Isn’t President, For Not Instituting Mask Mandate
https://www.yahoo.com/huffpost/trump-biden-mask-mandate-abc-town-hall-040530834.html
How stupid are you? Are you one one those hating antifa?
Do you know donald has convinced you to hate antifa?
Do you know that antifa stands for anti-fascist? As an american are you saying you are for fascism?
Do you know what fascism is? Fascism is defined as an authoritarian and nationalistic right-wing system of government and social organization.
The term Fascism was first used of the totalitarian right-wing nationalist regime of Mussolini in Italy (1922–43); the regimes of the Nazis in Germany and Franco in Spain were also Fascist. Fascism tends to include a belief in the supremacy of one national or ethnic group, a contempt for democracy, an insistence on obedience to a powerful leader, and a strong demagogic approach.
Are you as american for fascism and against a group that stands against fascism?
Do you, like trump, think of the US military that fought and died, fighting fascism in WWII, were suckers and losers.
http://www.abmc.gov/Sicily-Rome
donald couldn’t be bothered to visit such a sight, he is just to lazy an ass. Visits such as those interfere with his golf time.
Are you sure you are suppose to hate antifa (anti-fascist)?
https://time.com/5556242/what-is-fascism/
You Love America? Why? How? if you hate antifa ( anti-fascist ) …
Pure bullshit propaganda from Firstfuck.
When the jobless claims repeatedly fell under the prior administration, Firstfuck whined that the statistics were fake. Now he thinks the laziest president in US history has done a good job. Donald hasn’t. Donald has done nothing but disrupt trade and tweet. His photo ops have all been hollow rhetoric and the economic performance is available for anyone to see — if you care about objective facts. What US corporations have repatriated any jobs? What infrastructure programs has Donald launched? What qualities of jobs are available? Look at the data. Short term gigs, driving a truck for Amazon, and polling for the election and census are not durable jobs. The billionaire class buys back more stock, the middle class is slowly sliding into poverty as it has since the OPEC embargo. Donald doesn’t care. His only card is to whip up paranoia.
Why are so many rich investors feeling smug? The US Fed dumped still more debt fueled liquidity to the banks so corporations would weather the storm. Small businesses and individuals are suffering and will do so for years. Trump cannot take credit for what the Fed and the market do …. unless the market is no longer free, and the Fed not independent.
You might want to tune back in next month to see how many Americans missed their mortgage / rent payments. Temp work doesn’t cover the standard of living they tried to lead. What’s Don’s solution, more consumer credit card debt to go with the unprecedented federal debt, climbing faster than any prior administration…
This isn’t Mac news.
Like little boys at a friend’s B-Day Party where everyone is having fun, but you didn’t get the piece of cake you wanted. Diapers maybe wet?
The people that died will be dead a year from now as well. With the logic above, there should be no smiles, or happiness if/when the vaccine comes to market. Glum faces on that day are expected from you then as well. “The test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function .” F. Scott Fitzgerald ”
To think he’s actually unaffected by deaths from Covid, signals THE irrational belief that’s fueled by pure hatred. Many of writers here could volunteer for a study to verify its T clinical D reality S.
For years it’s been a joke, but it’s weathering of time and still showing strength, points to a real condition.
Gee whiz! Unemployment has fallen slightly below TWICE the level that he inherited in 2017. Unless you own plenty of tech stocks, are you better off now than you were then? If you do, you can smile, too.
Time for a check-up. *It’s” overtaken you.
A reminder; things are down all over the World. Economies find pandemics a challenge. Nicely convenient for your position to exclude tech.
I should have added….
You want your cake and eat it too.
It was you months ago that amazingly, hyperbolically and foolishly linked those struggling for the opening of the country as like the “lawless in Somalia!”
The point; you advocated for a clamp-down for the safety of all, or for the few, or one. Ok, fine…that’s a topic for later. But, the position, necessarily means and, has meant, great adversity for employment.
So, stop the hypocritical wagering. You can’t (or honest people can’t) claim both sides of logic’s track because it might assist you today.
I didn’t suggest that anyone could not argue or even “struggle” against social distancing requirements. I did suggest that those who violated social distancing requirements that carried criminal sanctions were criminals, and that somebody who encourages lawbreakers is not a “Law and Order President.” Disrespect for law is the gateway drug to disorder, and disorder is the excuse tyrants always use for grinding their jackboots into the citizens of a free society. Somalia is perhaps the extreme example of a nation where law has broken down and everyone feels empowered to do whatever they please. TrumpNation is tending the same way, with the twist that only some Americans can do as they please while everyone else is expected to shut up and play ball.