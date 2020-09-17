New iOS 14 widgets you can try on your iPhone today

Apple’s newly-released iOS 14, introduces the biggest update ever to Home Screen pages with beautifully redesigned widgets and the App Library, a new way to tap into the App Store with App Clips, powerful updates to Messages, and more.

The new widgets present timely information at a glance and can be pinned in different sizes on any Home Screen page. Users can create a Smart Stack of widgets, which uses on-device intelligence to surface the right widget based on time, location, and activity.

Home Screen pages can display widgets that are customized for work, travel, sports, entertainment, and other areas of interest.

Sarah Perez for TechCrunch:

For the first time in years, the new version of iOS offers a new way for consumers to organize their home screens. Now, your less frequently used apps can be shuffled away to the App Library on the iPhone’s back screen, while those apps offering information and updates can feature their content through new home screen widgets. Below are some of the first apps launching today alongside iOS 14 that include interesting iOS 14 widgets. • Aviary: Twitter client

• Brief: “Unbiased” news [quotes added; no “news” is “unbiased.” Some sources are less biased than others. – MDN Ed.]

• Soor: Music player

• Readdle: Spark Mail, Calendar 5, Documents

• Streaks: To-do lists

• Cheep: Discounted flight deals

• Dice: Dice simulation

• Twilight Dice: Dice simulation

• Weather Line: Weather forecasts

• Nighthawk: Twitter client

• Apollo for Reddit

• Carrot Weather

• Tangerine: Habit and mood tracking

• Nudget: Mobile budgeting

• Birch: photo notes

• Card Pointers: Points and cash back

• HabitMinder, WaterMinder, Calory App and Healthview: Health tracking

• SmartGym: Workouts

• Pocketdex: Pokémon on your homescreen

• Watch Chess: Chess widgets

• Copilot: Finance

• Bolt Workout: Exercise

MacDailyNews Take: Remember, in iOS 14, Widgets that wiggle are eligible for Home Screen use. Other widgets will become ready for Home Screen use shortly. Even Apple’s Dark Sky widget isn’t ready for Home screen use yet.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]