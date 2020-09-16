Spotify falls after Apple launches new Apple One bundle

Apple on Tuesday unveiled Apple One, the ultimate collection of Apple services for one low monthly price. Spotify, as usual, isn’t happy.
Apple One bundles up to six amazing Apple services into one easy subscription. Get a plan that’s right for you — or for your whole family. And all members have private access to each service, across all their devices.
Shares of Spotify Technology SA fell as much as 7% on Wednesday, after Apple Inc announced a bundled plan for all its services that lowered the cost of Apple Music subscriptions.
The Swedish company, whose 138 million paying subscribers dwarf Apple Music and Amazon Music, lashed out at the iPhone maker’s move that was announced on Tuesday.
Spotify said the Apple One bundle disadvantages streaming music rivals by favoring its own Apple Music service.
MacDailyNews Take: Whiners forever. Spotify’ll be bleating like sheep as they disappear into the ether.
“What Apple is attempting to do is sort of form an ecosystem, like what Amazon Prime has done, where they become a one stop shop, and certainly because of that competitors like Spotify do face some risk,” said Aadil Zaman, partner at Wall Street Alliance Group.
MacDailyNews Take: With the advent of Apple One, Spotify’s value proposition sucks even more today. Spotify can’t compete, so they litigate.
….and AAPL falls 3.5%
You and I know Apple owns Christmas 2020….
I like MDN’s idea of Apple bundles much better. Let me check off the boxes on what I want, which for me is only 2 TB iCloud, AppleTV+. So no bundle really works for me.
You think they are ‘spotify-ing’ their britches these days?
Spotify is whining about Apple yet again with anti-trust threats. Spotify has a huge user base so I’m not sure why they’re so concerned about AppleMusic. Amazon has Amazon Music bundled with other services, so what is the big deal if Apple does it. Spotify is a nice music service so the quality of Spotify should hold most customers. I doubt users are going to jump ship just because of Apple’s service bundle. Each time Apple offers something new, there’s this cry of monopoly echoing around the internet. Spotify is lucky Apple doesn’t try to undercut them in price without the bundle. I honestly don’t understand this monopoly stuff. iOS doesn’t have even close to majority market share. Spotify has quite a few OS platforms to make money from. I just can’t imagine Apple is going to steal all of Spotify’s subscribers away.
Spotify is in a tough spot. They are trying to sell something that other companies are happy to give away as a loss leader. Kind of like selling calculators when your insurance agent will give you one for free with some advertising printed on the back. Unfortunately for Spotify there is nothing in the law that says other companies can’t give your product away for free or bundled.