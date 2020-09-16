Spotify falls after Apple launches new Apple One bundle

Apple on Tuesday unveiled Apple One, the ultimate collection of Apple services for one low monthly price. Spotify, as usual, isn’t happy.

Apple One bundles up to six amazing Apple services into one easy subscription. Get a plan that’s right for you — or for your whole family. And all members have private access to each service, across all their devices.

Reuters:

Shares of Spotify Technology SA fell as much as 7% on Wednesday, after Apple Inc announced a bundled plan for all its services that lowered the cost of Apple Music subscriptions. The Swedish company, whose 138 million paying subscribers dwarf Apple Music and Amazon Music, lashed out at the iPhone maker’s move that was announced on Tuesday. Spotify said the Apple One bundle disadvantages streaming music rivals by favoring its own Apple Music service.

MacDailyNews Take: Whiners forever. Spotify’ll be bleating like sheep as they disappear into the ether.

“What Apple is attempting to do is sort of form an ecosystem, like what Amazon Prime has done, where they become a one stop shop, and certainly because of that competitors like Spotify do face some risk,” said Aadil Zaman, partner at Wall Street Alliance Group.

MacDailyNews Take: With the advent of Apple One, Spotify’s value proposition sucks even more today. Spotify can’t compete, so they litigate.