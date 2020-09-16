Apple releases iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7

Apple today released iOS 14, iPadOS 14, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7.

iOS 14

iOS 14 updates the core experience on iPhone, includes significant app updates, and other new features.

All-new widgets

• Redesigned widgets can be placed right on the Home Screen

• Small, medium and large widget sizes allow you to pick the amount of information to display

• Widget stacks make the most of your Home Screen space and the Smart Stack uses on-device intelligence to surface the right widget at the right time

• Widget gallery includes all available widgets to browse and choose from

• Redesigned Apple widgets for Weather, Clock, Calendar, News, Maps, Fitness, Photos, Reminders, Stocks, Music, TV, Tips, Notes, Shortcuts, Battery, Screen Time,

Files, Podcasts, and Siri Suggestions

App Library

• The App Library automatically organizes all of your apps into categories

• The Suggestions category uses on-device intelligence to show apps you’re likely to be looking for based on factors like time of day or location

• The Recently Added category shows apps that were recently downloaded from the App Store, as well as App Clips that were recently launched

• Ability to hide Home Screen pages to get to the App Library even faster by tapping on the dots at the bottom of the screen while in jiggle mode

Compact design

• Incoming Phone and FaceTime calls appear as a banner at the top of the screen

• Siri has a compact design that allows you to refer to information onscreen and seamlessly launch into your next task

• Picture in Picture enables watching a video or taking a FaceTime call while you use another app

Messages

• Pinned conversations keep up to nine of your favorite message threads at the top of the list

• Mentions let you direct a message to an individual in a group conversation

• Inline replies let you reply to a specific message and see all related messages in their own view

• Group photos can be customized for a shared group look

Memoji

• 11 new hairstyles and 19 new headwear styles to customize your Memoji

• New Memoji stickers to send a fist bump, hug or blush

• Six added age options

• Face covering options

Maps

• Cycling directions provide routes along bike lanes, bike paths, and bike-friendly roads, taking into consideration elevation or how busy a street is

• Guides offer recommendations for places to eat, meet friends, or explore, curated by a selection of trusted brands

• Electric vehicle routing helps you plan trips with supported electric vehicles and automatically adds charging stops along your route

• Congestion zones help you route around or through active zones in cities like London or Paris

• Speed cameras let you know when you’re approaching speed and red-light cameras along your route

• Refine Location enables a highly accurate location and orientation when in urban areas with a poor GPS signal

App Clips

• An App Clip is a small part of an app that developers can create and that is discoverable at the moment you need it, and focused on a specific task

• Small by design, App Clips are usable in a few seconds

• Discover App Clips through tapping NFC tags or scanning QR codes, from Messages, Maps, and Safari

• Recently used App Clips show up in App Library’s Recently Added category, and you can download the full version of the app if you want to keep it around

Translate

• The new Translate app is designed for conversations and can work completely offline so your conversations stay private

• A split-screen design in conversation mode has a single microphone button that automatically detects which of the selected languages is being spoken and transcribes the original and translated text on the correct sides of the screen

• Attention mode shows translations in larger text so you can capture someone’s attention

• Voice and text translations are supported for any combination of 11 languages

Siri

• A new compact design allows you to refer to information onscreen and seamlessly launch into your next task

• Expanded knowledge brings 20x more facts than three years ago

• Web answers help find answers to a broader set of questions using information from across the internet

• Audio messages can be sent with Siri on iOS and CarPlay

• Expanded language support for the new Siri voice and Siri translation

Search

• One place where you can find everything: search for apps, contacts, files, quick information like weather and stocks, common knowledge questions about people or places, or even quickly start a web search

• Top Hit results show the most relevant information including apps, contacts, knowledge, points of interest and websites

• Quick Launcher allows you to launch an app or website by typing a few characters

• As-you-type search suggestions show more relevant results as soon as you start typing

• Web search suggestions to launch Safari and get the most relevant web results

• Start a search in apps like Mail, Messages and Files

Home

• Suggested automations help you set up automations with just a tap

• A visual status at the top of the Home app gives you a summary of accessories that require your attention

• Dynamic suggestions of the most relevant accessories and scenes appear in Home controls in Control Center

• Adaptive Lighting automatically adjusts the color of your smart light bulbs throughout the day to maximize comfort and productivity

• Face Recognition for video cameras and doorbells uses on-device intelligence to let you know who is there based on the people you’ve tagged in your Photos app and recent visitors you identify in the Home app

• Activity Zones for video cameras and doorbells captures video or sends you a notification only when motion is detected in areas you define

Safari

• Improved performance with an even faster JavaScript engine

• A Privacy Report shows cross-site trackers that are being blocked by Intelligent Tracking Prevention

• Password monitoring securely screens your saved passwords for any that may have been involved in a data breach

• Web page translation (beta) translates entire web pages in English, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, French, German, Russian or Brazilian Portuguese

Weather

• Next-hour precipitation chart shows a minute-by-minute forecast of the intensity of rain or snow over the coming hour for the U.S.

• Severe weather information displays government-issued alerts about certain severe weather events including tornados, winter storms, flash floods and more, for the • U.S., Europe, Japan, Canada, and Australia

AirPods

• Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking on AirPods Pro places sounds anywhere in space, creating an immersive surround sound experience

• Automatic device switching transfers audio from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac

• Battery notifications let you know if you need to charge your AirPods

Privacy

• A recording indicator is displayed whenever an app has access to the microphone or camera

• Approximate location can now be shared with an app, rather than sharing your precise location

• Limited Photos library access gives you the option to share only selected photos with an app whenever an app asks for access

• App and web developers can now offer the option for you to upgrade your existing accounts to Sign in with Apple

Accessibility

• Back Tap is a quick way to trigger accessibility features by tapping on the back of your iPhone

• Headphone accommodations amplify soft sounds and adjust certain frequencies, customized for an individual’s hearing

• Sign language prominence in FaceTime detects when a participant is using sign language and makes the person prominent in a Group FaceTime call

• ound Recognition uses on-device intelligence to detect and identify important sounds such as alarms, and alerts you to them using notifications

• VoiceOver Recognition uses on-device intelligence to recognize elements on your screen to improve VoiceOver support for app and web experiences

• Image descriptions read complete-sentence descriptions of images and photos within apps and on the web

• Text recognition speaks the text identified within images and photos

• Screen Recognition automatically detects interface controls to aid in navigating apps

This release also includes other features and improvements.

App Store

• Important details about each app are displayed in a glanceable, scrollable view, including a way to see the games your friends are playing

Apple Arcade

• Coming Soon gives you a sneak peek at upcoming Apple Arcade games and you can automatically download them as soon as they’re released

• See All Games is improved with sorting and filtering by release date, updates, category, controller support and more

• Achievements are browsable right from within the Apple Arcade tab

• Continue Playing makes it easy to resume recently played games across devices

• Game Center dashboard showcases your profile, friends, achievements, leaderboards and more, all from within your game

Apple Cash Family

• Apple Cash can be enabled for up to five family members under 18

• Send money to your child through Messages or by asking Siri

• Notifications for purchases or person to person payments as they occur

• Parental controls to limit who your children can send money to

• Option to turn off Apple Cash for family members under 18

• Shared oversight with another adult in your Family Sharing group

Augmented Reality

• Location Anchors in ARKit 4 enables apps to place AR experiences at a specific geographic coordinate

• Extended face tracking support is extended to the new iPhone SE

• Video textures in RealityKit enable apps to apply video to any part of a scene or virtual object

Camera

• Improved shot-to-shot performance speeds up the time to first shot and makes shooting photos even faster

• QuickTake video can now also be captured on iPhone XS and iPhone XR when in Photo mode

• Quick toggles in Video mode to change video resolution and frame rate from the Camera app

• Updated Night mode capture experience on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro provides guidance to help you stay steady throughout the capture, as well as an option to cancel the shot mid-capture

• Exposure compensation control lets you lock an exposure value for an entire camera session

• Mirror front camera lets you capture selfies that match the front camera preview

• Improved QR code reading to scan codes, even if they are small or wrapped around objects

CarPlay

• New categories of supported apps for parking, EV charging, and quick food-ordering

• Wallpaper options

• Share ETA and send audio messages with Siri

• Horizontal status bar support for cars with portrait screens

• Chinese and Japanese keyboard support gives users an additional option to search for points of interest

FaceTime

• Improved video quality with up to 1080p resolution on iPhone X and later

• New eye contact feature uses machine learning to subtly adjust the position of your eyes and face to make video calling more natural even when you’re looking at the • screen instead of the camera

Files

• APFS encryption support for external drives

Health

• Wind Down helps you create a pre-bedtime routine with apps and shortcuts, like listening to a relaxing playlist

• Custom sleep schedules help you meet your sleep goals with bedtime reminders and wakeup alarms

• Sleep mode minimizes distractions during Wind Down and Bedtime by turning on Do Not Disturb and simplifying your Lock screen

• Health Checklist helps you track and manage health and safety features in one place

• New Mobility category in the Health app, including metrics like walking speed, double support time, step length, and walking asymmetry

Keyboard and International

• On-device dictation helps protect your privacy by performing all processing completely offline. Dictation in search uses server-based dictation in order to recognize terms you may be searching for from across the Internet.

• Search within the Emoji keyboard using a word or phrase

• Keyboard displays AutoFill suggestions from Contacts for email addresses, phone numbers, and more in apps

• New dictionaries for French-German, Indonesian-English, Japanese-Simplified Chinese, and Polish‑English

• Wubi input method for Simplified Chinese

• Autocorrection support for Irish Gaelic and Norwegian Nynorsk

• Redesigned Japanese Kana keyboard with easier input for numbers

• Mail supports email addresses using non‑Latin languages

Music

• A new Listen Now tab for playing and discovering your favorite music, artists, playlists and mixes

• Autoplay keeps music playing when you reach the end of a song or playlist by finding similar songs to play

• Search now showcases music for your favorite genres and activities, and shows helpful suggestions as you type

• Library filtering helps you find artists, albums, playlists and other items in your library even faster

Notes

• Enhanced actions menu provides easy access to locking, scanning, pinning and deleting

• Top Hits in search surfaces your most relevant search results

• Pinned Notes list can be collapsed or expanded

• Shape recognition enables drawing perfect lines, arcs and other shapes

• Enhanced scanning captures sharper scans and more precise auto-cropping

Photos

• Filter and sort your collection to more easily locate and organize your photos and videos

• Pinch and zoom to quickly find your photos and videos in more places, like Favorites and Shared Albums

• Photos and videos caption support

• Live Photos taken using iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 will autoplay with improved stabilization in Years, Months and Days View

• Memories enhancements provide a more relevant selection of photos and videos and a larger music selection for Memory movies

• Redesigned image picker in apps uses the same smart search from the Photos app to help you easily find content to share

Podcasts

• Listen Now is smarter and includes your personal episode queue and new episodes picked for you

Reminders

• Assign reminders to people you share lists with

• New reminders can be created from the lists screen without having to enter a specific list

• Smart suggestions let you add dates, times and locations with a tap

• Personalized lists with emoji and newly added symbols

• Rearrange or hide smart lists

Settings

• Option to set your default email and web browser

Shortcuts

• Starter Shortcuts let you get started with a built-in folder of shortcuts, tailored for you

• Shortcuts automations are suggested based on your usage patterns

• Folders let you organize your shortcuts and can be added as widgets to the Home Screen

• New compact design for running shortcuts keeps you in context while you use another app

• New Automation triggers can run shortcuts based on receiving an email or message, your battery level, closing an app and more

• Wind Down Shortcuts provide a collection of relaxing shortcuts to help you get ready for a good night’s sleep

Voice Memos

• Folders help organize your Voice Memos recordings

• Favorites lets you mark your best recordings and quickly access them later

• Smart Folders automatically group together Apple Watch recordings, recently deleted recordings and recordings you marked as Favorites

• Enhance Recording reduces background noise and room reverberation

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

iPadOS 14

iPadOS 14 introduces redesigned apps, new Apple Pencil features, and other improvements.

Redesigned Experience

• Small, medium and large widget sizes allow you to pick the amount of information to display

• Widget stacks make the most of your Home Screen space and the Smart Stack uses on-device intelligence to surface the right widget at the right time

• App sidebars have a new look that deliver more of the app’s functionality in the main window

• New app Toolbars, Pop-Overs and Pull-Down menus make it easier to get to all of the controls for an app

Compact Design

• Siri has a compact design that allows you to refer to information onscreen and seamlessly launch into your next task

• Compact Search has a simpler design that works on the Home Screen or over any app

• Incoming Phone and FaceTime calls appear as a banner at the top of the screen

Search

• One place where you can find everything: search for apps, contacts, files, quick information like weather and stocks, common knowledge questions about people or places, or even quickly start a web search

• Top Hit results show the most relevant information including apps, contacts, knowledge, points of interest and websites

• Quick Launcher allows you to launch an app or website by typing a few characters

• As-you-type search suggestions show more relevant results as soon as you start typing

• Web search suggestions to launch Safari and get the most relevant web results

• Start a search in apps like Mail, Messages and Files

Scribble

• Write in any text field with Apple Pencil and your writing automatically converts to typed text

• Scratch to delete a word or space

• Circle a word to select it for editing

• Press and hold between words to add space for additional writing

• Shortcut Palette offers commonly used actions for the app you are using

English, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese are supported as well as mixed Chinese and English

• Note-taking with Apple Pencil

• Smart selection makes it easy to select text, distinguishing handwriting from drawings

• Copy and paste as text converts your handwritten notes into typed text for use in other documents

• Make space is a new gesture to create more room for handwritten notes

• Data detectors allow you to take action on phone numbers, email addresses and other handwritten information

• Shape recognition enables drawing perfect lines, arcs and other shapes

Siri

• An all-new compact design surfaces results in the bottom right corner of the screen in a new layout

• Expanded knowledge brings 20x more facts than three years ago

• Web answers help find answers to a broader set of questions using information from across the internet

• Audio messages can be sent with Siri on iOS and CarPlay

• Expanded language support for the new Siri voice and Siri translation

Messages

• Pinned conversations keep up to nine of your favorite message threads at the top of the list

• Mentions let you direct a message to an individual in a group conversation

• Inline replies let you reply to a specific message and see all related messages in their own view

• Group photos can be customized for a shared group look

Memoji

• 11 new hairstyles and 19 new headwear styles to customize your Memoji

• New Memoji stickers to send a fist bump, hug or blush

• Six added age options

• Face covering options

Maps

• Cycling directions provide routes along bike lanes, bike paths, and bike-friendly roads, taking into consideration elevation or how busy a street is

• Guides offer recommendations for places to eat, meet friends, or explore, curated by a selection of trusted brands

• Electric vehicle routing helps you plan trips with supported electric vehicles and automatically adds charging stops along your route

• Congestion zones help you route around or through active zones in cities like London or Paris

• Speed cameras let you know when you’re approaching speed and red-light cameras along your route

• Refine Location enables a highly accurate location and orientation when in urban areas with a poor GPS signal

Home

• Suggested automations help you set up automations with just a tap

• A visual status at the top of the Home app gives you a summary of accessories that require your attention

• Dynamic suggestions of the most relevant accessories and scenes appear in Home controls in

Control Center

• Adaptive Lighting automatically adjusts the color of your smart light bulbs throughout the day to maximize comfort and productivity

• Face Recognition for video cameras and doorbells uses on-device intelligence to let you know who is there based on the people you’ve tagged in your Photos app and recent visitors you identify in the Home app

• Activity Zones for video cameras and doorbells captures video or sends you a notification only when motion is detected in areas you define

Safari

• Improved performance with an even faster JavaScript engine

• A Privacy Report shows cross-site trackers that are being blocked by Intelligent Tracking Prevention

• Password monitoring securely screens your saved passwords for any that may have been involved in a data breach

• Web page translation (beta) translates entire web pages in English, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, French, German, Russian or Brazilian Portuguese

AirPods

• Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking on AirPods Pro places sounds anywhere in space, creating an immersive surround sound experience

• Automatic device switching transfers audio from your iPad, iPhone, iPod touch, and Mac

• Battery notifications let you know if you need to charge your AirPods

Augmented Reality

• Depth API provides more precise distance measurements captured by the LiDAR Scanner on iPad Pro to allow more realistic interactions between virtual and real-world objects

• Location Anchors in ARKit 4 enables apps to place AR experiences at a specific geographic coordinate

• Face Tracking is available to support AR experiences through the front camera on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) and later, iPad Pro 11-inch and later

• Video textures in RealityKit enable apps to apply video to any part of a scene or virtual object

App Clips

• An App Clip is a small part of an app that developers can create and that is discoverable at the moment you need it, and focused on a specific task

• Small by design, App Clips are usable in a few seconds

• Discover app clips at the right moment through scanning QR codes, from Messages, Maps, and Safari

• Recently used App Clips show up in App Library’s Recently Added category, and you can download the full version of the app if you want to keep it around

Privacy

• A recording indicator is displayed whenever an app has access to the microphone or camera

• Approximate location can now be shared with an app, rather than sharing your precise location

• Limited Photos library access gives you the option to share only selected photos with an app whenever an app asks for access

• App and web developers can now offer the option for you to upgrade your existing accounts to Sign in with Apple

Accessibility

• Headphone accommodations amplify soft sounds and adjust certain frequencies, customized for an individual’s hearing

• Sign language prominence in FaceTime detects when a participant is using sign language and makes the person prominent in a Group FaceTime call

• Sound Recognition uses on-device intelligence to detect and identify important sounds such as alarms, and alerts you to them using notifications

• VoiceOver Recognition uses on-device intelligence to recognize elements on your screen to improve VoiceOver support for app and web experiences

• Image descriptions read complete-sentence descriptions of images and photos within apps and on the web

• Text recognition speaks the text identified within images and photos

• Screen Recognition automatically detects interface controls to aid in navigating apps

• This release also includes other features and improvements.

App Store

• Important details about each app are displayed in a glanceable, scrollable view, including a way to see the games your friends are playing

• Apple Arcade

• Coming Soon gives you a sneak peek at upcoming Apple Arcade games and you can automatically download them as soon as they’re released

• See All Games is improved with sorting and filtering by release date, updates, category, controller support and more

• Achievements are browsable right from within the Apple Arcade tab

• Continue Playing makes it easy to resume recently played games across devices

• Game Center dashboard showcases your profile, friends, achievements, leaderboards and more, all from within your game

Apple Cash Family

• Apple Cash can be enabled for up to five family members under 18

• Send money to your child through Messages or by asking Siri

• Notifications for purchases or person to person payments as they occur

• Parental controls to limit who your children can send money to

• Option to turn off Apple Cash for family members under 18

• Shared oversight with another adult in your Family Sharing group

Camera

• Quick toggles in Video mode to change video resolution and frame rate from the Camera app

• Mirror front camera lets you capture selfies that match the front camera preview

• Improved QR code reading to scan codes, even if they are small or wrapped around objects

FaceTime

• Improved video quality with up to 1080p resolution on iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation) and later, and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation) and later

• New eye contact feature uses machine learning to subtly adjust the position of your eyes and face to make video calling more natural even when you’re looking at the screen instead of the camera

Files

• New sidebar and toolbar consolidate controls for quicker access to files and functions

• APFS encryption support for external drives

Keyboard and International

• On-device dictation helps protect your privacy by performing all processing completely offline. Dictation in search uses server-based dictation in order to recognize terms you may be searching for from across the Internet.

• Search within the Emoji keyboard using a word or phrase

• Keyboard displays AutoFill suggestions from Contacts for email addresses, phone numbers, and more in apps

• New dictionaries for French-German, Indonesian-English, Japanese-Simplified Chinese, and Polish‑English

• Wubi input method for Simplified Chinese

• Autocorrection support for Irish Gaelic and Norwegian Nynorsk

• Redesigned Japanese Kana keyboard with easier input for numbers

• Mail supports email addresses using non‑Latin languages

Music

• A new Listen Now tab for playing and discovering your favorite music, artists, playlists and mixes

• Autoplay keeps music playing when you reach the end of a song or playlist by finding similar songs to play

• Search now showcases music for your favorite genres and activities, and shows helpful suggestions as you type

• Library filtering helps you find artists, albums, playlists and other items in your library even faster

Notes

• Enhanced actions menu provides easy access to locking, scanning, pinning and deleting

• Top Hits in search surfaces your most relevant search results

• Pinned Notes list can be collapsed or expanded

• Enhanced scanning captures sharper scans and more precise auto-cropping

Photos

• New sidebar gives you quick access to Albums, Search and Media Types, and makes it easy to edit the order of albums under the My Albums view

• Filter and sort your collection to more easily locate and organize your photos and videos

• Pinch and zoom to quickly find your photos and videos in more places, like Favorites and Shared Albums

• Photos and videos caption support

• Live Photos taken using iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 will autoplay with improved stabilization in Years, Months and Days View

• Memories enhancements provide a more relevant selection of photos and videos and a larger music selection for Memory movies

• Redesigned image picker in apps uses the same smart search from the Photos app to help you easily find content to share

Podcasts

• Listen Now is smarter and includes your personal episode queue and new episodes picked for you

Reminders

• Assign reminders to people you share lists with

• New reminders can be created from the lists screen without having to enter a specific list

• Smart suggestions let you add dates, times and locations with a tap

• Personalized lists with emoji and newly added symbols

• Rearrange or hide smart lists

Settings

• Option to set your default email and web browser

Shortcuts

• Starter Shortcuts let you get started with a built-in folder of shortcuts, tailored for you

• Shortcuts automations are suggested based on your usage patterns

• Folders let you organize your shortcuts and can be added as widgets to the Home Screen

• New compact design for running shortcuts keeps you in context while you use another app

• New Automation triggers can run shortcuts based on receiving an email or message, your battery level, closing an app and more

• Wind Down Shortcuts provide a collection of relaxing shortcuts to help you get ready for a good night’s sleep

Voice Memos

• Folders help organize your Voice Memos recordings

• Favorites lets you mark your best recordings and quickly access them later

• Smart Folders automatically group together Apple Watch recordings, recently deleted recordings and recordings you marked as Favorites

• Enhance Recording reduces background noise and room reverberation

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

watchOS 7

watchOS 7 makes Apple Watch more powerful and more personal than ever before—with new ways to discover and share watch faces, sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, and new workout types. Stay connected to your loved ones by pairing an Apple Watch for a family member to your iPhone with Family Setup. And watchOS 7 includes the Memoji app, cycling directions in Maps, and Siri language translation.

Watch Faces

• New Stripes face that lets you select the number of stripes you want, choose colors, and rotate the angle to create a watch face that reflects your style (Series 4 and later)

• New Typograph face with numerals in classic, modern, and rounded type styles and displayed in Arabic, Arabic Indic, Devanagari, or Roman (Series 4 and later)

• New Artist face created in collaboration with Geoff McFetridge that animates and morphs into a new creation with the time or when you tap the display

• New Memoji watch face features all the Memoji you have created and all of the Memoji characters (Series 4 and later)

• New GMT face that tracks a second time zone displaying a 12-hour inner dial with local time, and a 24-hour outer dial (Series 4 and later)

• New Chronograph Pro face that records time on scales of 60, 30, 6, or 3 seconds, or measures speed based on time traveled over a fixed distance with the new tachymeter (Series 4 and later)

• New Count Up face lets you easily track elapsed time by tapping the bezel (Series 4 and later)

• Share watch faces with Messages and Mail, or post a link online

• Discover and download curated watch faces from your favorite apps in the App Store or from websites and social media

• Support for rich complications on the X-Large face

• New color filters available to customize the Photos face

• New World Clock, Moon Phase, Altimeter, Camera Remote and Sleep complications

Sleep

• New Sleep app to help you meet your sleep duration goal with sleep tracking, custom sleep schedules, and a view of sleep trends over time

• Uses data from the accelerometer to detect when you are awake and when you are asleep

• Sleep mode minimizes distractions by turning on Do Not Disturb and turning off Raise to Wake and the display

• Wake up with alarm sounds and haptics on your watch

• Option to receive reminders to charge your watch before your scheduled bedtime and reminders when your watch is fully charged

Handwashing

• Automatic handwashing detection using motion sensors and microphone

• Once hand washing is detected, 20 second countdown starts

• Receive encouragement to keep washing for the recommended 20 seconds when watch detects you’ve stopped early

• Option to be reminded to wash your hands when arriving home

• Review how many times and how long you washed your hands in the Health app on iPhone

• Available on Apple Watch Series 4 and later

Family Setup

• Use your iPhone to pair and manage a watch for your family members, with their own phone number and Apple ID

• Screen Time and Downtime support for managing contacts, setting communication limits, and scheduling time away from the screen

• Schooltime mode turns on Do Not Disturb, limits interaction, and replaces watch face with distinctive yellow clock

• Set a custom Schooltime schedule and view times when watch exits mode

• Users 13 and under can track Move minutes instead of active calories, and can track walking, running, and cycling workouts with more accurate metrics

• Set up one-time, recurring, or time-based location notifications for family members

• Send money to family members and review transactions of users under 18 with Apple Cash Family (US only)

• Family members have the option to share their activity and health data, and will be notified when you create automatic location notifications

• Requires Family Sharing and can be used with up to five family members

• Available on cellular models of Apple Watch Series 4 and later

Memoji

• New Memoji app to create new Memoji or customize existing Memoji

• New hairstyles, more age options, and three new Memoji stickers

• Use your Memoji creations in the Memoji watch face

• Send Memoji stickers in Messages

Maps

• Turn by turn directions with larger font sizes that are easier to read

• Cycling directions provide routes along bike lanes, bike paths, and bike-friendly roads, taking into consideration elevation or how busy a street is

• Search for and add places optimized for cyclists to your route, like a bike shop

• Support for cycling directions is available in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, Shanghai, and Beijing

Siri

• On-device dictation for faster and more reliable request handling and further protecting privacy (Series 4 and later, US English only)

• Translate phrases right on your wrist, with support for over 50 language pairs

• Adds support for Announce Messages

Other features and improvements:

● Change goals for exercise minutes and stand or roll hours in the Activity app

● New custom algorithms in the Workout app for Dance, Functional Strength Training, Core Training, and Cooldowns for accurate tracking of relevant metrics

● Redesigned and renamed Fitness app on iPhone with streamlined summary and sharing tabs

● Manage health and safety features of Apple Watch in the Health app on iPhone with new Health Checklist

● New Mobility metrics measured by Apple Watch available in the Health app, including low-range VO2 max, stair ascent speed, stair descent speed, and six-minute walk estimate

● ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later now available in Colombia, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and United Arab Emirates

● Irregular heart rhythm notifications now available in Colombia, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and United Arab Emirates

● Support for additional interactions on Apple Watch Series 5 without having to wake the display including access to Control Center and Notification Center, the ability to change watch faces, and more

● Create group threads in Messages

● Inline replies let you reply to a specific message and see all related messages in their own view

● New Shortcuts app to access and run shortcuts you have previously created

● Add shortcuts to your watch face as a complication

● Share your audiobooks with Family Sharing

● Search now available in the Music app

● Redesigned Wallet app

● Digital car key support in Wallet (Series 5)

● View downloaded media in Music, Audiobooks, and Podcasts apps

● Current location available for World Clock and Weather apps

Some features may not be available for all countries or all areas, for more information visit: https://www.apple.com/watchos/feature-availability/

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

tvOS 14

• With multiuser support for gaming, players can keep track of their individual game levels, leaderboards, and invitations — and switch between players on the fly. • You can also connect more of your favorite controllers to Apple TV, including Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive Controllers.

• Get a live view of your front door and keep an eye on all your HomeKit camera feeds right from your Apple TV. Just ask Siri to view any camera at any time or see them all from the Home view in Control Center.

• Picture in Picture lets you watch a movie while you keep an eye on the game, or check the weather while you binge a TV series — all at the same time.

• With AirPlay, you can share your 4K videos from the Photos app on your iPhone or iPad to your Apple TV 4K in their full resolution.

• Audio Sharing lets you connect two sets of AirPods to your Apple TV and still enjoy movies and shows with a friend.

• Watch the latest YouTube videos in their full 4K glory. Your favorite music, slo‑mo, outdoor, and vlog footage never looked better.

Happy downloading!