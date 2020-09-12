Apple registers ‘Apple One’ domain names ahead of Tuesday’s event

Just a day after strings in Apple’s own Apple Music app for Android suggested that the company’s upcoming subscription bundle will indeed be called “Apple One,” Apple acted to register a number of domain names for the term.

Eric Slivka for MacRumors:

The move further indicates that Apple One is likely to be the marketing name for the bundles rather than a placeholder. While Apple will likely not end up using many of the domain names, it is typical for the company to secure numerous variations in order to ensure that others do not have control of them. Among the “Apple One” domain names registered by Apple yesterday: • appleone.audio

• appleone.blog

• appleone.chat

• appleone.cloud

• appleone.club

• appleone.community

• appleone.film

• appleone.guide

• appleone.host

• appleone.space

• appleone.tech

• appleone.website

MacDailyNews Take: “Apple One” it is – and about time, too!

We’d really like to see a way to pay for all of the Apple services we choose for one price. Give us a bunch of tick boxes and let us choose our combination of iCloud storage, Apple Music, iTunes Match, etc. and let us pay a single price for all of our choices. — MacDailyNews, October 17, 2016

Apple could make a more compelling “Prime” bundle than even Amazon can offer. If Apple rolled some meaningful iCloud storage deal into it, it’d be tough to resist for many, many people! – MacDailyNews, June 8, 2020