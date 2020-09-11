Nasdaq posts worst weekly loss since March as tech stocks extend declines

Stocks ended mixed on Friday as the three major indices struggled to find their footing after a week of volatility. The Nasdaq posted its worst weekly loss since March. The S&P 500 and Dow eked out gains during the session, but each still logged losses on the week.

stock chartEmily McCormick for Yahoo Finance:

The Nasdaq sank 0.6% Friday, as the index was pressured by an ongoing rout in some of their most heavily weighed big tech shares. Apple and Amazon shares each dropped more than 1%.

The losses brought the Nasdaq’s weekly decline to 4% – its worst since March. The S&P 500 sank more than 2% on the week, and the Dow fell more than 1.5%.

Here’s where the three major indices settled at the end of regular trading Friday:

• S&P 500: +1.78 points (+0.05%) to 3,340.97
• Dow: +131.06 points (+0.48%) to 27,665.64
• Nasdaq: -66.05 points (-0.6%) to 10,853.54

MacDailyNews Take: Until there is some clarity after the U.S. election, please fasten your seatbelts as there’s much turbulence ahead.

