Apple pledges additional donations for West Coast wildfire relief

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted on Friday that the company is making additional donations toward wildfire fighting and recovery efforts on the U.S. West Coast.
More than half a million people in Oregon alone are fleeing deadly wildfires that are raging on the West Coast, authorities say. More than 100 wildfires are currently burning in 12 western U.S. states. The worst affected are California, Oregon, and Washington, where entire towns have been destroyed.
Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:
In August, the Cupertino tech giant pledged to donate to wildfire relief efforts in California. While those original flames have largely been contained, more fires have started up and down the West Coast during what is one of the worst fire seasons in history.
Cook in a tweet said that Apple would be providing more money to firefighting and recovery, and that the fires are “an urgent reminder that we must act together to protect the plane we all share.”
Apple is making additional donations to firefighting and recovery across the West Coast. Our hearts are with those that have lost so much. The fires are an urgent reminder that we must act together to protect the planet we all share.
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 11, 2020
MacDailyNews Take: It’s good to see Apple making additional donations for West Coast wildfire relief. The West Coast air quality is very poor and at least 15 people have been killed in the California, Oregon, and Washington wildfires.
10 Comments
Hey Cook,
It’s not fucking “global warming” causing these wildfires, you moron.
Cook, virtue signaler extraordinaire and flaming Lib, would never blame the actual cause: Overzealous environmental regulation and gross mismanagement (about which he knows much, see: Mac Pro).
The unintended consequences of a radical environmentalist agenda has been massive wildfires.
Dem/Lib/Prog bureaucratic obstruction is largely to blame for preventing local firefighters from being able to perform routine prescribed burns to reduce ground fuel.
Of course, Cook would never admit the truth.
California needs to rid their land management policies of destructive bureaucratic red-tape, despite the inevitable backlash from wild-eyed environmental ideologues.
57% of the California fires are in National Forests or on other federal lands where the state has no land management authority.
Once again, Trump lied, Americans died.
Are they testing the dead people for COVID? Maybe that is was actually killed them?!?!
Cook lets his leftist politics make him look like an idiot (as he banks a cool billion from conservative capitalism).
Due to much of the western United States being naturally arid, high mountain scrub desert, grassland, and dry forest, wildfires are an unfortunate fact of life. They always have been and likely always will be.
And despite what you may have heard, there is no evidence climate change is making the problem worse.
California, where much of the attention on wildfires has been focused in recent years, because it has a large population and major media outlets are located there, was one of the least populated (and lowest population density) regions of the country before European colonizers spread across the continent.
Research shows droughts in the region have on occasion lasted on the order of a hundred years. And there is evidence massive wildfires regularly swept through the region historically.
Indeed, a 2007 paper in the journal Forest Ecology and Management found prior to European colonization in the 1800s, more than 4.4 million acres of California forest and shrub-land burned annually, far more than the area of California that has burned since 2000, which ranges from 90,000 acres to 1,590,000 acres per year.
Although one wouldn’t know it from the news coverage and alarming, but false, claims that climate change is making wildfires more frequent and severe, the opposite is true.
A 2012 study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found wildfires in the western United States attained “the lowest levels … during the 20th century and during the Little Ice Age.
When it comes to wildfires, to co-opt the immortal words of naval officer Oliver Hazard Perry, “we have met the enemy, and it is, not climate change, but us.” — H. Sterling Burnett, Ph.D
Burnett’s Masters and Doctorate degrees are in Philosophy. He is not a climate expert or even competent in the field. He is the public face of the Heartland Institute, which is funded mostly by sources with links to the fossil fuel industry. The biggest single contributor is the Mercer Family Foundation, which funds a wide range of right-wing causes.
If all you can do is misquote a historic military figure to rebut the dramatically changing climate that is happening before your eyes, you obviously have lost the debate. You’re on to self-embarrassing now and you don’t know it.
If the climate today wasn’t changing faster than all pre-industrial records indicate, then please explain why we today are observing:
– the hottest average global temperatures (energy) ever recorded
– significant changes to weather patterns
– higher frequency occurrences of large energy events like hurricanes
– a marked increase in desertification in many regions
– global loss of glaciers and polar ice at unprecedented rates
– toxic algae blooms in freshwater lakes that historically were cool, unpolluted, and swimmable
– the fastest rate of wildlife species extinctions in human history
– unsafe air quality in more areas affecting more humans than ever before
Your answer is political conspiracy.
The right answer is human greed driving unsustainable stewardship of the one planet we have. Is it too much to ask for you to help keep the planet livable for future generations ????????
This thread is hilarious
I’ll make sure to never build a house in the middle of a forest as it seems rather risky in the event of a forest fire. I’m surprised homeowners can even get fire insurance, but I suppose if you pay enough the insurance companies will be happy to insure a homeowner.
It’s very sad to see entire communities of houses burnt to the ground (that’s what the news media showed in Oregon). There must have been hundreds of houses destroyed. They said the people only had a few minutes warning before having to evacuate. Most of those people left with very few items. It’s hard to imagine a lifetime of possessions going up in smoke. Those people who lost their homes definitely need help of some sort. Coronavirus problems and major wildfires is making 2020 one of the worst years ever for many people.
When forest fires occurred in the past, national officials usually acted immediately to help protect life and property. Not with this administration.
This administration hasn’t done anything significant or proactive to deploy resources to the most impacted areas. This is likely because of politics. Trump has made it clear he only cares about the people who can serve him in the immediate future. That means he only looks at swing states, not states in need of help. If Ohio went up in flames, Trump would have a photo op with Pence handing out free cases of bottled water from the back of Air Force One in the middle of Buckeye country. But no, it’s Idaho and California and Oregon etc that are turning to ashes. These are states he takes for granted or ones Orange Idiot has written off, so he lets millions of acres of federal land burn without so much as a tweet. This ought to prove how little he actually cares about the common conservative working class Americans. Consider that much of the fires are wiping out ranch land that some members of his political base uses to feed their all-American beef, and forest that timber companies manage to grow timber to build houses. This land isn’t liberal at all. But Orange Iniot doesn’t care. They got conned, pure and simple.
It would be great if Woodward could have gotten those admissions of Orange Idiot lies on tape too.