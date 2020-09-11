Apple pledges additional donations for West Coast wildfire relief

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted on Friday that the company is making additional donations toward wildfire fighting and recovery efforts on the U.S. West Coast.

More than half a million people in Oregon alone are fleeing deadly wildfires that are raging on the West Coast, authorities say. More than 100 wildfires are currently burning in 12 western U.S. states. The worst affected are California, Oregon, and Washington, where entire towns have been destroyed.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

In August, the Cupertino tech giant pledged to donate to wildfire relief efforts in California. While those original flames have largely been contained, more fires have started up and down the West Coast during what is one of the worst fire seasons in history. Cook in a tweet said that Apple would be providing more money to firefighting and recovery, and that the fires are “an urgent reminder that we must act together to protect the plane we all share.”

Apple is making additional donations to firefighting and recovery across the West Coast. Our hearts are with those that have lost so much. The fires are an urgent reminder that we must act together to protect the planet we all share. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 11, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: It’s good to see Apple making additional donations for West Coast wildfire relief. The West Coast air quality is very poor and at least 15 people have been killed in the California, Oregon, and Washington wildfires.