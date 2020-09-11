China would rather see TikTok U.S. close than a forced sale

Beijing opposes a forced sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations by its Chinese owner ByteDance, and would prefer to see the short video app shut down in the United States, Reuters reports, citing “three people with direct knowledge of the matter.”
ByteDance has been in talks to sell TikTok’s U.S. business to potential buyers including Microsoft and Oracle since U.S. President Donald Trump threatened last month to ban the service if it was not sold. Trump has given ByteDance a deadline of mid September to finalise a deal.
However, Chinese officials believe a forced sale would make both ByteDance and China appear weak in the face of pressure from Washington, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation… Two of the sources said China was willing to use revisions it made to a technology exports list on Aug. 28 to delay any deal reached by ByteDance, if it had to.
Trump last month issued two executive orders that require ByteDance to sell TikTok’s U.S. assets or face being banned in the country, where the app is hugely popular among teenagers. U.S. officials have criticised the app’s security and privacy, suggesting that user data might be shared with Beijing.
MacDailyNews Take: The saga continues – for a few more days, at least.
12 Comments
Or wait 8 weeks….
yes exactly, President Biden will standup the CCP. We have nothing to fear once war hawk Biden and Company are back in control.
ok, fine
Today the Chinese Government announced: “Yes, the Chinese Government uses Tik Tok to collect data on American Citizens. We have GPS data and addresses of millions of Americans. If any of the teenage users of our app should run for political office in the future, we have incriminating video of them dancing in their bedroom in their underwear . . . We would like to thank American consumers for being stupid enough to believe that this was an “entertainment” app.
Tik Tok…. Social Media
“I’m Donald J. Trump and I approved this message”
TicTok will be bought for certain
Trump is going to a lot of trouble just to try to shut down Kellyanne Conway’s kid and K-pop fans.
it was also used to interfere with attendance at his Tulsa rally so there’s that.
Herman Cain was there 🙂
So Tik Tok saved more lives than Trump did.
CCP knows all bout “forcing” people to do stuff against their will. Like forcefully given up vital organs without anesthesia.
CCP is funny, they “forcefully” block Facebook, google, youtube, Instagram and snapchat from the mainland market place.
The CCP forcefully delay HongKong elections and forcefully impose new in”security law” on Hong Kong.
They threaten to forcefully invade Taiwan.
CCP knows all about misusing force.
so yea how dare the USA forcefully remove TikTok from the app store. Who do we think we are for standing up to the CCP.