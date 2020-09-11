Leaker: Lower-priced ‘Apple Watch SE’ coming next week

Earlier this month, Bloomberg News reported that Apple is primed to debut a lower-priced “Apple Watch SE” replacement for Apple Watch Series 3 “that will compete with lower-cost fitness devices such as those from Fitbit Inc.”

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

This rumor has now been backed by hit-or-miss leaker Jon Prosser, who claims that Apple plans to announce a lower-priced Apple Watch model at its virtual event on September 15. In a tweet, Prosser said the new model will feature a similar design as the Apple Watch Series 4, with 40mm and 44mm sizes to be available.

Apple Watch “SE?” (more affordable Apple Watch.) Codename: N140S

GPS 40mm

Codename: N140B

Cellular 40mm Codename: N142S

GPS 42mm

Codename: N142B

Cellular 42mm – Series 4 design

– No always-on display

– No ECG

– M9 chip Coming at the September 15th “Time Flies” Event. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 11, 2020

Correction: 44mm* Not 42mm — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 11, 2020

Last month, Apple filed several more unreleased Apple Watch models in the Eurasian Economic Commission database than it has in prior years, lending further credence to the possibility of both Apple Watch Series 6 and lower-priced models being announced next week.

MacDailyNews Take: One pallet of Depends to Fitbit headquarters, pronto!