Leaker: Lower-priced ‘Apple Watch SE’ coming next week

Earlier this month, Bloomberg News reported that Apple is primed to debut a lower-priced “Apple Watch SE” replacement for Apple Watch Series 3 “that will compete with lower-cost fitness devices such as those from Fitbit Inc.”
This rumor has now been backed by hit-or-miss leaker Jon Prosser, who claims that Apple plans to announce a lower-priced Apple Watch model at its virtual event on September 15. In a tweet, Prosser said the new model will feature a similar design as the Apple Watch Series 4, with 40mm and 44mm sizes to be available.
Apple Watch “SE?” (more affordable Apple Watch.)
Codename: N140S
GPS 40mm
Codename: N140B
Cellular 40mm
Codename: N142S
GPS 42mm
Codename: N142B
Cellular 42mm
– Series 4 design
– No always-on display
– No ECG
– M9 chip
Coming at the September 15th “Time Flies” Event.
— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 11, 2020
Correction: 44mm*
Not 42mm
— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 11, 2020
Last month, Apple filed several more unreleased Apple Watch models in the Eurasian Economic Commission database than it has in prior years, lending further credence to the possibility of both Apple Watch Series 6 and lower-priced models being announced next week.
MacDailyNews Take: One pallet of Depends to Fitbit headquarters, pronto!
New meaning for their name:
Fit(to be tied)-Bit(too late)
Sounds like a winner to me. It was disappointing that when the S5 came out, they discontinued the S4 and instead kept the S3. That was basically an admission that there wasn’t that much difference between S4 and S5. Presumably there will be more difference between S4 and S6, so they’re comfortable having this S4-ish model in the mix.