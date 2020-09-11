Should Apple open more of their services to ‘other’ platforms?

A tiered Apple services bundle has been rumored for years, and the offering may finally be ready to launch. This week, the compnay announced that it would be hosting a virtual “Time Flies” event next Tuesday. Will the Cupertino tech juggernaut take the opportunity to announce the highly anticipated “Apple One?”

Evan Niu for The Motley Fool:

Apple Music is one of the rare cross-platform subscription services that Apple offers; most services are only available on the company’s own products. Perhaps the biggest unknown with the greatest strategic implications is whether Apple will make more of its services available on competing platforms, just like Apple Music. Apple has been aggressively expanding availability of its Apple TV app, which is effectively becoming a streaming platform that includes Apple’s own service Apple TV+ in addition to third-party premium channels. Both Apple Music and Apple TV+ — both of which are cross-platform — are expected to be included in the most basic tier of Apple One. Other possible tiers could include various combinations of Apple News+, iCloud storage, or Apple Arcade. If Apple is as serious about growing its services business as it’s been telling investors for years, it should make Apple One available to as many people as possible, regardless of what device they’re using.

MacDailyNews Take: Users of other platforms don’t like to pay for things*. They want free things. Apple has cornered the market on quality customers and left the dreck for the wannabes to scrape from the bottom of the barrel, so opening Apple services to other platforms (read: Android, Windows) is likely less valuable to Apple than using exclusive services to attract smart customers who can recognize the value that the Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, etc. offer.

Fortnite players have spent $1.2 billion through Apple’s App Store on in-game purchases vs. $9.7 million though Google Play, according to Sensor Tower. That generated revenue of $354 million for Apple and $3 million for Google. In short, Android is a bastion for cheapskates, freetards, and the morbidly ignorant. It’s no wonder why developers not named Google port their wares from iOS to Android as sloppy afterthoughts.