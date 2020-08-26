EEC filings reveal Apple Watch Series 6 and new iPad models

First reported by Consomac, the Eurasian Economic Commission’s regulatory database reports new model identifiers for Apple “tablets” and “wearables,” likely relating to Apple Watch Series 6 and next-gen iPads.

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

Apple is required to report hardware that uses encryption technology in the Eurasian database, and it always seems to do it a month or so ahead of the hardware being officially unveiled. In addition to refreshing listings for Series 3 and Series 5 watches running watchOS 7, today’s filings include the following new Apple Watch model numbers: A2291, A2292, A2351, A2352, A2375, A2376, A2355, and A2356.

MacDailyNews Take: The tentpole feature of Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to be a blood oxygen sensor. The addition of Touch ID for biometric identification is also rumored.

In late June, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a research note that Apple plans to launch a new 10.8-inch iPad in the second half of this year and then a new 8.5-inch iPad mini in the first half of 2021. It is possible that the “10.8-inch iPad” is actually a new “iPad Air,” the current generation of which was released on March 18, 2019.