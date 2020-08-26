Epic Games says Fortnite’s new season won’t be available on iPhone, iPad, or Mac

Epic has confirmed it will not be releasing its upcoming Fortnite season, Chapter 2: Season 4, for iPhone, iPad, or Mac, saying the ongoing antitrust feud with Apple over in-app payment processing and other App Store disputes has blocked it from issuing updates and new installs on Apple devices.

Of course, if Epic Games would simply remove their manufactured controversy, er… their violating payment processing system, they could resume distributing and updating Fortnite on iPhone, iPad, or Mac. So, it’s not Apple “blocking” Fortnite, it’s Epic Games blocking Fortnite on Apple devices.

Nick Statt for The Verge:

While this was a suspected development after Fortnite’s removal earlier this month — Epic warned it could happen the day the app was pulled — the season’s launch on Thursday, August 27th had been fast approaching without formal word from Epic on its plans. “Apple is blocking Fortnite updates and new installs on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, Fortnite’s newly released Chapter 2 – Season 4 update (v14.00), will not release on iOS and macOS on August 27,” reads a new update on Epic’s FAQ dedicated to its standoff with Apple. Apple has said Epic can simply revert the update that implemented its own in-app payment processing system to resume distributing and updating Fortnite on iOS and macOS.

MacDailyNews Take: Somehow, we’ll live. The bottom line: Epic Games wants all of the benefits afforded to it by Apple’s App Store for free.