Epic Games says Fortnite’s new season won’t be available on iPhone, iPad, or Mac

Epic has confirmed it will not be releasing its upcoming Fortnite season, Chapter 2: Season 4, for iPhone, iPad, or Mac, saying the ongoing antitrust feud with Apple over in-app payment processing and other App Store disputes has blocked it from issuing updates and new installs on Apple devices.
Of course, if Epic Games would simply remove their manufactured controversy, er… their violating payment processing system, they could resume distributing and updating Fortnite on iPhone, iPad, or Mac. So, it’s not Apple “blocking” Fortnite, it’s Epic Games blocking Fortnite on Apple devices.
While this was a suspected development after Fortnite’s removal earlier this month — Epic warned it could happen the day the app was pulled — the season’s launch on Thursday, August 27th had been fast approaching without formal word from Epic on its plans.
“Apple is blocking Fortnite updates and new installs on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, Fortnite’s newly released Chapter 2 – Season 4 update (v14.00), will not release on iOS and macOS on August 27,” reads a new update on Epic’s FAQ dedicated to its standoff with Apple.
Apple has said Epic can simply revert the update that implemented its own in-app payment processing system to resume distributing and updating Fortnite on iOS and macOS.
MacDailyNews Take: Somehow, we’ll live. The bottom line: Epic Games wants all of the benefits afforded to it by Apple’s App Store for free.
8 Comments
Oh No……how will I continue to live without fortnite ????
Hopefully it ends with the ability to install applications from third-parties on the iPhone.
I want to be able to install software that I want on the $1,000+ phone I purchased.
It wouldn’t detract much from the App Store for the same reason that it doesn’t detract from the Google Play store, developers want the exposure they afford.
Epic tried distributing outside of the Play Store on Android and it failed, so they put it onto the Play Store by choice.
No one wanted to buy Fortnite outside the Google store so Epic had to eat it. Priceless
Choice is good.
Epic fail
https://www.geekculture.com/joyoftech/joyarchives/2734.html
I want to be able to choose to whom I give my money on my iOS device.
BooHoo, Waah, I want Fortnite to be completely FREE. Why should I have to pay just because it costs Epic money to create and maintain the game. In fact why shouldn’t everything in the world be free.
Screw them, oh wait, they are already doing it to themselves.
I simply won’t be able to live without Fort Night