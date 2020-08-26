Apple releases iOS 13.7 and iPadOS 13.7

Apple today released iOS 13.7 and iPadOS 13.7.

iOS 13.7 includes:

The ability to allow users to opt-in to the COVID-19 Exposure Notifications system without the need to download an app. System availability depends on support from your local public health authority. For more information see covid19.apple.com/contacttracing. This release also includes other bug fixes for your iPhone.

In tandem with iOS, Apple today released iPadOS 13.7 which includes:

Bug Fixes for your iPad. Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices.

For more information on the security ontent of Apple software releases, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222