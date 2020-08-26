Apple TV+ unveils first look at fall slate of three new documentary series

Apple TV+ today unveiled a first look at a trio of documentary series that celebrate humanity and the wonder of the natural world, premiering globally this fall. Led by a star-studded lineup of narrators, including Oscar and Golden Globe winner Olivia Colman, Golden Globe winner Tom Hiddleston and Golden Globe nominee Paul Rudd, each new Apple Original will showcase never-before-seen footage, groundbreaking technology and dynamic storytelling.

The new series set to premiere globally in more than 100 countries on Apple TV+ this fall include:

“Tiny World” – Premiere date: Friday, October 2nd



Narrated by Paul Rudd, “Tiny World” takes a unique perspective on the natural world, exploring the ingenuity and resilience of the smallest animals on the planet. Brand new camera technology allows us, for the very first time, to see the world through the eyes of the tiniest creatures and witness the extraordinary things they do to survive. “Tiny World” is produced by Plimsoll Productions, and written and executive produced by Tom Hugh Jones. Dr. Martha Holmes and Grant Mansfield also serve as executive producers on behalf of Plimsoll Productions.

The first six episodes of “Tiny World” will make their global debut on Friday, October 2nd, exclusively on Apple TV+.

“Becoming You” – Premiere date: Friday, November 13th



Olivia Colman narrates “Becoming You,” a global child development series that explores how the first 2,000 days on Earth shape the rest of our lives. Told through the eyes of over 100 children across the world, from Nepal to Japan and Borneo, each episode offers a thought-provoking look at how children learn to think, speak and move, from birth to age 5. It underscores how different our journeys can be, but ultimately tells the story of our shared humanity and community when it comes to raising children. This series is produced by Wall to Wall Media and is executive produced by Leanne Klein and Hamo Forsyth.

“Becoming You” will premiere around the world with its first six episodes on Friday, November 13th, exclusively on Apple TV+.

“Earth At Night In Color”- Premiere date: Friday, December 4th



A landmark natural history series narrated by Tom Hiddleston, “Earth At Night In Color” uses next-generation cameras to reveal the nocturnal lives of animals, in color, for the first time ever. Filmed across six continents, from the Arctic Circle to the African grasslands, this pioneering series follows the moonlit dramas of animals at night, revealing new insights and never-before-seen behaviors. “Earth At Night In Color” is produced by Offspring Films. The series is executive produced by Alex Williamson and Isla Robertson, and produced by Sam Hodgson.

“Earth At Night In Color” will premiere globally with six episodes on Friday, December 4th, exclusively on Apple TV+.

These new documentary series will join “Long Way Up,” the anticipated, epic new motorcycle series that is an adventure in both travel and friendship, starring and executive produced by Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman, that will debut globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 18th.

Apple’s expanding offering of unscripted series and films including also includes the recently announced “Fireball,” an original feature documentary directed by acclaimed filmmaker Werner Herzog and Professor Clive Oppenheimer; the 2020 Sundance US Grand Jury Prize award-winning documentary, “Boys State”; the acclaimed, five-time Emmy-nominated – including for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special – “Beastie Boys Story”; and the Emmy-nominated docuseries “Home.”

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. The Apple TV app will be available on Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

MacDailyNews Take: Subscribing to Apple TV+ for a mere $4.99/mo. is the no-brainer of no-brainers.