Apple CEO Tim Cook celebrates 100th anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment

The Nineteenth Amendment (Amendment XIX) to the Constitution of the United States prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex.

Initially introduced to Congress in 1878, several attempts to pass a women’s suffrage amendment failed until passing the House of Representatives on May 21, 1919, followed by the Senate on June 4, 1919. It was then submitted to the states for ratification. On August 18, 1920, Tennessee was the last of the necessary 36 ratifying states to secure adoption. The Nineteenth Amendment’s adoption was certified on August 26, 1920: the culmination of a decades-long movement for women’s suffrage led by activists like Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony who was pardoned on August 18, 2020 by U.S. President Donald Trump for her arrest in 1872 after she voted, when it was still illegal for women to vote.

Today, on the 100th anniversary of The Nineteenth Amendment’s certification, Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted:

100 years ago, the 19th Amendment brought America another step closer toward equality. Today and always, we must make sure that everyone can participate in our democracy to realize its full potential—ever striving toward a more perfect, equal union. – Tim Cook