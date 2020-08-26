Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $6.79, or 1.36%, to $506.09, a new all-time closing high. Apple’s all-time intraday high stands at $515.14, set during trading on August 24, 2020.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $203.32.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 39,807,512 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 38,950,670 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 38.38.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.164 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.164T

2. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.724T

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.674T

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.119T

5. Facebook (FB) – $865.785B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $530.967B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $391.069B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $401.269B

• Walmart (WMT) – $370.071B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $253.498B

• Disney (DIS) – $238.857B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $241.469B

• Intel (INTC) – $210.736B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $178.392B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $117.428B

• IBM (IBM) – $110.592B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $100.993B

• Sony (SNE) – $99.217B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $52.10B

• Dell (DELL) – $45.997B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $32.488B

• Nokia (NOK) – $28.053B

• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $25.304B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $26.225B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.834B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.737B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.534B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $49.751M

Apple all-time high (AAPL) via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: The GDP of Italy, the world’s 8th largest economy, is $2.001 trillion.