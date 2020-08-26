Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $6.79, or 1.36%, to $506.09, a new all-time closing high. Apple’s all-time intraday high stands at $515.14, set during trading on August 24, 2020.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $203.32.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 39,807,512 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 38,950,670 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 38.38.
Apple currently has a market value of $2.164 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.164T
2. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.724T
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.674T
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.119T
5. Facebook (FB) – $865.785B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $530.967B
• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $391.069B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $401.269B
• Walmart (WMT) – $370.071B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $253.498B
• Disney (DIS) – $238.857B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $241.469B
• Intel (INTC) – $210.736B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $178.392B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $117.428B
• IBM (IBM) – $110.592B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $100.993B
• Sony (SNE) – $99.217B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $52.10B
• Dell (DELL) – $45.997B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $32.488B
• Nokia (NOK) – $28.053B
• Sirius XM (SIRI) – $25.304B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $26.225B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.834B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.737B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.534B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $49.751M
MacDailyNews Take: The GDP of Italy, the world’s 8th largest economy, is $2.001 trillion.
4 Comments
Just bought a complete Sonos Arc surround system with subwoofer. Very Apple like. Love it. Apple should buy them. Just a thought.
Not bad, but compared to Tesla, Apple has almost run out of steam before the split. I’m guessing Netflix, Facebook and Roku are all more appealing than Apple, for at least today. Robinhood-type traders must be out in force, looking for hot momentum stocks.
What I find really surprising is that despite all the competition Netflix has, somehow it’s managed to retain its leadership by a wide margin. None of the competition is putting a dent in Netflix subscriber base which hard to believe. The company does have decent growth but it has quite a bit of debt and negative cash flow. Apart from the growth, I’m not sure what makes it highly attractive to investors.
Netflix, Tesla, Amazon, are low margin, all are doing well and are sexy to Wall Street most of last 5 years, but are they low margin, Facebook for example has zoomed past Amazon profit-wise and will get to Google level.
