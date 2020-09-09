Survey: Four in ten iPhone owners plan to upgrade to iPhone 12

With Apple’s iPhone 12 likely scheduled for announcement later this month, following the September 15th event where it’s expected Apple will reveal Apple Watch Series 6 and the 2020 iPad Air, a survey shows that 41% of existing iPhone users plan to upgrade to one of the new “iPhone 12” devices.

Jonny Evans for Apple Must:

That’s the news from a SellCell survey of c.2,500 current iPhone users. The results show that 58% of those planning to upgrade are doing so because they want to begin to use 5G, which is the most important feature prompting upgrades.The speculated upon “compact form factor” and “new design” are also exciting interest at 51.5% and 41% respectively… We expect three different iPhone screen sizes this year: 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch. The survey reveals a majority (~54%) prefer the smallest 5.4-inch display, while around 19% want the 6.1-inch model, and 27% are interested in the largest member of the family. Among potential buyers, a majority (44%) want the smallest device, while the iPhone 12 Max (6.1″ display) comes next at 25%, followed by iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.1″ display) at 18% and iPhone 12 Pro (6.7″ display) at 13%.

As per the expected Mother of All iPhone Super Cycles, 41% of existing iPhone users plan an upgrade, plus an additional 25% say they are “maybes.” Only 1/3rd of current iPhone owners have no plans to upgrade to “iPhone 12” which bodes very, very well for Apple!

We plan to go BIG this year with 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max units. How about you?

