Apple, Microsoft share gains power Dow’s 237-point climb

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Wednesday morning with Apple and Microsoft share gains leading the way for the index.

MarketWatch:

Shares of Apple Inc. and Microsoft are contributing to the blue-chip gauge’s intraday rally, as the Dow DJIA, 1.72% is trading 237 points, or 0.9%, higher. Apple Inc.’s shares have risen [$4.50, or 3.99%], while those of Microsoft are up $4.54 (2.2%), combining for an approximately 51-point bump for the Dow.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s share price will bop around here for awhile. AAPL longs are used to some turbulence from time to time. Buckle up and enjoy the ride (or, if you have a weak stomach, try to sleep through it)!