Apple, Microsoft share gains power Dow’s 237-point climb

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Wednesday morning with Apple and Microsoft share gains leading the way for the index.
Shares of Apple Inc. and Microsoft are contributing to the blue-chip gauge’s intraday rally, as the Dow DJIA, 1.72% is trading 237 points, or 0.9%, higher.
Apple Inc.’s shares have risen [$4.50, or 3.99%], while those of Microsoft are up $4.54 (2.2%), combining for an approximately 51-point bump for the Dow.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s share price will bop around here for awhile. AAPL longs are used to some turbulence from time to time. Buckle up and enjoy the ride (or, if you have a weak stomach, try to sleep through it)!