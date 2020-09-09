Apple soon to debut a lower-cost ‘Apple Watch SE?’

The Apple Watch may be about to become a product family in its own right with an “Apple Watch SE.” Jonny Evans, writing for Computerworld, wonders if Apple is about to ‘iPod mini’ the Apple Watch?

Jonny Evans for Computerworld:

Decoding the latest Apple announcement, it seems the Apple Watch may soon graduate from its status as a subordinate accessory for iPhones into a full-weight product family in its own right.

Think back and you may recall when the iPod was the world’s biggest-selling MP3 player. Did Apple rest on its laurels milking that product for all it was worth?

No. It did not.

Instead, it diversified and expanded the iPod market with the iPod mini… This I think may be the big news at the event. Bloomberg recently reported that Apple plans to introduce a lower-cost Apple Watch SE (that name is a guess) that competes with lower-cost fitness trackers. Reports claim this will be available in aluminium, with 16GB of storage, Bluetooth 5.0 and the same S6 and W4 processors that will also power the Apple Watch 6.

…How will Apple turn what could be dismissed as little more than a low-cost version of an existing product into something that everyone suddenly feels they need?

A new service for fitness…