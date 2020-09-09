About one-third of Apple’s revenue to be upgraded in the next two months

Apple will host a special event online on September 15th. It’s expected that the company will unveil a new Apple Watch and the next generation iPad Air. Next month, Apple will likely host a second special event to unveil the 5G iPhone family, among other offerings. Collectively, Loup Ventures’ Gene Munster estimates that products comprising about one-third of Apple’s revenue will be upgraded over the next two months.

Gene Munster for Loup Ventures:

At next week’s ‘Time Flies’ event, we expect Apple to introduce the Apple Watch Series 6, a new generation iPad Air, and over-the-ear AirPods. On top of these three products, the company could also announce AirTags, which will help users locate valuables. Apple’s premier fall event is expected in October and will likely feature the company’s first 5G phones, as well as service bundles… which will include varying combinations of Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud, and Apple News. Service bundles will be a step toward the company potentially offering a 360 hardware and service bundle. Although such a bundle is likely a few years away, it is something only Apple can do.

MacDailyNews Take: One-third of Apple’s revenue is a massive amount.

While we think it makes more sense to debut AirTags along with iPhone than with Apple Watch and iPad Air, but this is Apple, so anything can happen. We’ll begin to find out what’s in store on September 15th!