First Apple A14X-powered MacBook on track to debut this year

The first Mac powered by an Apple A14X SoC is expected to be a 12-inch MacBook and it’s on track to debut this year.

DigiTimes:

Apple will kick off its 5nm wafer starts at TSMC for its new Apple Silicon processors starting the fourth quarter of 2020, with monthly output estimated at 5,000-6,000 wafers, according to industry sources.

China Times:

Industry sources pointed out that the first A14X processor designed by Apple has been finalized and will begin mass production using TSMC’s 5nm process before the end of the year.

Apple’s supply chain industry pointed out that by the end of this year, Apple is expected to launch a Macbook with a 12-inch Retina Display, using a self-developed and designed A14X processor. The processor is codenamed Tonga and supports a USB Type-C interface. It will weigh less than 1 kilogram.

Because of the low power consumption of the Arm architecture processor, the battery life of the new Macbook can reach 15 to 20 hours.