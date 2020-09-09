First Apple A14X-powered MacBook on track to debut this year

The first Mac powered by an Apple A14X SoC is expected to be a 12-inch MacBook and it’s on track to debut this year.
Apple will kick off its 5nm wafer starts at TSMC for its new Apple Silicon processors starting the fourth quarter of 2020, with monthly output estimated at 5,000-6,000 wafers, according to industry sources.
Industry sources pointed out that the first A14X processor designed by Apple has been finalized and will begin mass production using TSMC’s 5nm process before the end of the year.
Apple’s supply chain industry pointed out that by the end of this year, Apple is expected to launch a Macbook with a 12-inch Retina Display, using a self-developed and designed A14X processor. The processor is codenamed Tonga and supports a USB Type-C interface. It will weigh less than 1 kilogram.
Because of the low power consumption of the Arm architecture processor, the battery life of the new Macbook can reach 15 to 20 hours.
MacDailyNews Take: This new Mac is going to open a lot of eyes.
Again, the new Silicon Mac chip will NOT be an A14X (though the first one MAY be based on it) Apple said they are going to have a new Mac line of SoC
This we be slow
You hope it is 🙂
I’m assuming the first one replaced will be the MacBook Intel Core M models. I jokingly as the closest you’ll get to an Apple’s version of a Chromebook.
They’re really light and thin and a bit under powered but totally have a place in the world (business, none scientific education, ect). It should be a pretty smooth transition.
The question I have now is…which processor they’re going to put in Apple Glasses?
And the article is wrong. I just don’t understand why writers, who should know better, continue to get it wrong. Apple stated, quite clearly, that there would never be an iOS chip in a shipping product. The developer’s kits are not considered to be products, just development kits, which have to be returned after new products are for sale.
It was stated that Apple was developing a line of chips specifically for Macs. Period! Anything you hear contrary to that is just ignorance on the part of the writer.
And those chips are in the can, Apple design and engineering are off working version 2 and 3 for next year and the year after.
Transition will be over by next summer.
Strictly speaking, Apple could just change one transistor and call the chip Ax-1. There is no definition of what an “iOS” chip is beyond Apple’s labels. Plus, whatever chip is in the first Macbook will almost certainly be used in an iPad as soon as the next die shrink happens.
I have an iPad air that I almost never remove from it’s keyboard. To me, the only thing that makes it not-a-laptop is the lack of a finder.