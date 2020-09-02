Leaker: Apple Watch Series 6 won’t be announced in September

Apple’s new iPhone and Apple Watch models are typically unveiled on stage at a September event, but this being 2020, there is a good chance that Apple’s fall product announcements won’t be business as usual.

The Apple Watch‌ Series 6 is expected soon along with some useful new health tracking and monitoring capabilities, including the likely addition of blood oxygen monitoring for the first time.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

At the very least, it is unlikely that Apple will hold an in-person iPhone event this year, unless it were limited to a small group of journalists. Similar to its WWDC keynote in June, Apple may be forced to introduce new products with an online presentation, possibly along with press releases shared on the Apple Newsroom. Last month, leaker Jon Prosser claimed that new Apple Watch and iPad models would be announced via press release during the second week of September, followed by a presumably-virtual iPhone event in October. However, another proven leaker who uses the alias L0vetodream has since claimed there will be “no Watch this month.”

there is no Watch this month — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 2, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: L0vetodream has a good track record, so chances are good that Apple will be announcing many new products next month, instead of in September.