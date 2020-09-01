Apple seeds watchOS 7 beta 7 to developers

One week after releasing the sixth beta and two months after unveiling watchOS 7 at the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple today seeded watchOS 7 beta 7 to developers.

watchOS 7 will deliver enhanced customization tools and powerful new health and fitness features to the world’s most advanced smartwatch. Personalization is taken to an entirely new level with shareable and discoverable watch face configurations, while sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, additional workout types including dance, and a new hearing health feature give greater insight into overall well-being and are designed with privacy in mind. Conveniently on the wrist, Maps is updated with cycling directions and Siri now offers language translation.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

To update to the new software, the ‌‌Apple Watch‌‌ needs to have 50 percent battery life, it must be placed on the charger, and it must be in range of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌. It would be wise to install the beta on a secondary device rather than a primary device as this is an early version of the watchOS software that could have bugs that still need to be addressed. ‌watchOS 7‌ brings a new watch face sharing feature that lets you share your watch faces with others through Messages or Mail, the App Store, through websites, or through social Media.

MacDailyNews Take: Lucky number 7!

To install the ‌watchOS 7‌ beta, developers need to download the proper configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. Once the profile is installed, the ‌‌watchOS 7‌‌ beta can be downloaded through the ‌Apple Watch‌ app on the iPhone via General > Software Update.

watchOS 7 will be available this fall as a free software update for Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4, or Apple Watch Series 5 paired with iPhone 6s or later running iOS 14 or later.