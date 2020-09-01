Apple releases iOS 13.7 and iPadOS 13.7

Apple today released iOS 13.7 which introduces new Memoji stickers and iCloud Drive folder sharing from the Files app. Apple has also released iPadOS 13.7 with bug fixes.

Users can update via the Settings app on their iPhones and/or iPads.

This update also contains bug fixes and improvements.

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

Apple and Google had the following to say in a statement to 9to5Mac: “As the next step in our work with public health authorities on Exposure Notifications, we are making it easier and faster for them to use the Exposure Notifications System without the need for them to build and maintain an app. Exposure Notifications Express provides another option for public health authorities to supplement their existing contact tracing operations with technology without compromising on the project’s core tenets of user privacy and security. Existing apps using the Exposure Notification API will be compatible with Exposure Notifications Express, and we are committed to supporting public health authorities that have deployed or are building custom apps.”

MacDailyNews Take: Both iOS 13.7 and iPadOS 13.7 are snappy!