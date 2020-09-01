Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $5.14, or 3.98%, to $134.18, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $134.80.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $51.06.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 142,830,253 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 156,819,864 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 40.61.

Apple currently has a market value of $2.295 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.295T

2. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.753T

3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.720T

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.127T

5. Facebook (FB) – $841.655B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $539.664B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $442.656B

• Walmart (WMT) – $417.968B

• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $387.701B

• Disney (DIS) – $241.333B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $253.239B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $245.447B

• Intel (INTC) – $216.010B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $177.463B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $116.426B

• IBM (IBM) – $109.897B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $108.225B

• Sony (SNE) – $97.209B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $54.655B

• Dell (DELL) – $49.168B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $32.548B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $27.541B

• Nokia (NOK) – $26.326B

• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $25.304B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.088B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.702B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.538B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $49.368M

