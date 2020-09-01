Apple shares hit new all-time intraday and closing highs

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $5.14, or 3.98%, to $134.18, a new all-time closing high. During trading today, Apple also reached a new all-time intraday high of $134.80.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $51.06.
Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 142,830,253 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 156,819,864 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 40.61.
Apple currently has a market value of $2.295 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $2.295T
2. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.753T
3. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.720T
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.127T
5. Facebook (FB) – $841.655B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $539.664B
• Tesla (TSLA) – $442.656B
• Walmart (WMT) – $417.968B
• Taiwan Semi (TSM) – $387.701B
• Disney (DIS) – $241.333B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $253.239B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $245.447B
• Intel (INTC) – $216.010B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $177.463B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $116.426B
• IBM (IBM) – $109.897B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $108.225B
• Sony (SNE) – $97.209B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $54.655B
• Dell (DELL) – $49.168B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $32.548B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $27.541B
• Nokia (NOK) – $26.326B
• SiriusXM (SIRI) – $25.304B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.088B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.702B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.538B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $49.368M
MacDailyNews Note: Up, up, and away!
6 Comments
Damn split reduced my basis to 14.4 cents per share. It’s a burden I’ll just have to bear….
Hi MDN. This is basically the same story twice a day for a week now. Not that I mind it happening, but it is becoming a bit dog-bites-man.
Getting bitten by the dog is a pain worth enduring when the dog’s bit’n.
Tau, triggered again?
Let’s hope this story never grows old! I count this as the 37th all-time high this year!
Sony’s market cap is hovering around $97 billion. I haven’t done work in Japan going on 20 years now but it seems to me that Mr. Cook should be looking into corporate synergies.
Just a thought…😎