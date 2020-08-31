DigiTimes: iPhone 12 production, launch likely to lag four to six weeks behind original schedules

The latest forecast from Digitimes Research expects global shipments of the next-gen iPhone 12 lineup to total 63-68 million in the second half of 2020, a reduction of over five million units compared to the amount shipped a year earlier for the iPhone 11 lineup due to volume production and the official launch being likely to lag 4-6 weeks behind original schedules affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peyton Cheng and Luke Lin for Digitimes Research:

However, the pending amount of extra unemployment benefits to be released by the US government could affect the scale of actual shipments of the iPhone 12 lineup by as many as10 million units in second-half 2020. In addition to adding a dark blue model, for the first time, into the iPhone family products, Apple also brings a number of specification upgrades to new iPhones, including camera modules, displays and communications modules. While all new iPhone products will come with facial ID functionality and support mmWave 5G technology, the top-end model of the iPhone 12 lineup will be equipped with a ToF camera and the wide-angel lens of its rear camera will also come with sensor-shift optical image stabilization functionality.

MacDailyNews Take: As expected. Back in April, TF International Securities’ uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the COVID-19 led to a one-month delay in iPhone 12 engineering verification testing for the new models. As

we wrote back in April, “It’s certainly within the realm of possibility that Apple could have a staggered iPhone launch this year, à la 2017 when iPhone 8 and 8 Plus launched on September 22, 2017 followed weeks later by the iPhone X on November 3, 2017.”

In 2017, we waited until November 3rd to get one of the greatest products Apple ever made, the iPhone X and somehow we (and Apple) survived. If necessary, we can wait again for iPhone 12 to launch in October / November.

2020 has taught us how to sit and wait, for sure.

♪ ♫ ♬ Anticipation, an-tic-i-p-a-a-tion ♪ ♫ ♬

We expect the following models, names, specs, and prices:

iPhone 12

• 5.4-inch BOE OLED Super Retina display

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 4GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB storage

• Aluminum casing

• Dual rear camera system

• $649, $749

iPhone 12 Max

• 6.1-inch BOE OLED Super Retina

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 4GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB storage

• Aluminum casing

• Dual rear camera system

• $749, $849

iPhone 12 Pro

• 6.1-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth display

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 6GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

• Stainless steel casing

• Triple camera system

• LiDAR

• $999, $1099, $1299

iPhone 12 Pro Max

• 6.7-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth display

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 6GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

• Stainless steel casing

• Triple camera system

• LiDAR

• $1099, $1199, $1399